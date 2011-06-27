Used 2004 Subaru Baja Consumer Reviews

my pickup car harvey R. , 01/10/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful the vehical is great in snow. I just drove 70 miles in pouring rain and it hugged the road at 65-75mph. never hydroplaned. great economy 26mpg at city/highway combo.4 people ride in comfort and plenty of room to keep packages outside under the covers. the quality is excellent and i would defenitly buy another Report Abuse

Good So Far glj , 06/06/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Only have 1200 miles on it, but I love it. Sold a Ford Ranger to get this because it suits my needs better. Turbo really gives it some power. I'd recommend the turbo. Features and build of the car are solid.

Outstanding BMoon73 , 04/17/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Before buying this vehicle, I was buying a new vehicle every year. I've finally found a vehicle that meets all of my needs, and is durable and reliable!

4 years and still my favorite Maggie , 04/21/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful At 2 years old it crept stealthily out of a field that had become a mud bog that big 4x4's were being winched from after a substanital rainstorm. I couldn't believe it! I was the only vehicle to get out without assistance! Had minor 1st gear stalling problem that required a switch replacement this year, but no other problems in 4 years!