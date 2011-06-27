Used 2009 Spyker C8 Aileron Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$209,990
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic WarrantyUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)195.0/270.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque354 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Valves40
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Kharma premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
2 -way power passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Measurements
Front track64.0 in.
Length182.0 in.
Curb weight3142 lbs.
Height50.0 in.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width77.0 in.
Rear track65.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Royal Blue
  • Caribbean Blue
  • Dark Sapphire Blue
  • Champion Silver
  • Gun Metal
  • Anthracite
  • Black Olive
  • Glacier White
  • Aubergine
  • Azure Blue
  • Cumulus White
  • Malibu Sunset
  • Dutch Orange
  • Cherry
  • Madeira Red
  • Jet Black
Interior Colors
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Tobacco, premium leather
  • Gabriel Blue, premium leather
  • Indigo Blue, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Pharaoh, premium leather
  • Tropicana Orange, premium leather
  • Lipstick Red, premium leather
  • Ruby Red, premium leather
  • Goodwood Green, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Buckskin, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
295/30R Z tiresyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
BasicUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
