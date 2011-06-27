Used 2008 Saturn VUE Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Depends on the driver Eric , 10/03/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Not being a full hybrid getting good milage out of this car really depends on the driver and how much they drive. If your making infrequent short trips your looking at an average of 20-22MPG. The killer is not running 100% off electricity at lower speeds. This was a used 2008 I got for a steal (18,990 for hybrid with only 9000 miles and leather, sunroof, etc). The previous reading had 20.7MPG for the average. Probably why they sold it so quick. I cleared this and was at 30.1MPG myself by the time I got home (60 miles). That took work, my guess is 26-28MPG with my usual driving style. Thats definately not bad for a SUV and better than my 4cyl Altima which was around 24.8. Report Abuse

It's a LEMON! No Joke! jimmy , 10/07/2009 3 of 4 people found this review helpful 16K miles in and it's my 4th trip to the dealership to the address the Fuel Economy issue. A hybrid that can't get more than 18 MPG in the city???!!! It's a Joke! Here is why... GM Hybrid technology is faulty. Ford got theirs from Toyota and the Escape gets 30 MPG (my neighbor has one) that's not a Joke. Maybe it's because it's a Mild Hybrid and GM never got to the full hybrid or plug in as expected. Report Abuse

Buyer Beware.In the shop since purchase. Erik , 08/18/2008 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I had my Vue for aout 4 weeks before it started acting up, rough idle, no start etc. I brought it to the shop 4 weeks ago, and they have resolved nothing (not to mention have no leads on the problem) as I drive around in a lender car that is full of dog pee/hair. Stay away from this product. It took the dealership 4 weeks to get the car to act up as had described. The most unreliable car on the road today. Buyer Beware! Also important to note, that thus far, Saturn/GM has taken no additional steps to remedy the situation. Telling me that this is why there is an initial purchase Warranty. I will never again step foot in or near this vehicle. Report Abuse

Fun chick magnet sutrucha , 02/12/2009 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I have my vue for 5 months, its great fun to drive and if you are single like me a chick magnet. people love the design and the burgandie color look just great, 100% recomended Report Abuse