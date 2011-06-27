  1. Home
2020 Rolls-Royce Phantom Base Specs & Features

More about the 2020 Phantom
Overview
Starting MSRP
$455,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG14
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/452.2 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size6.8 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Horsepower563 hp @ 5000 rpm
Torque664 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves48
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
The Phantom Package +$38,600
In-Car Entertainment
16 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
600 watts stereo outputyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Personalized Door Enhancement +$5,175
Extended Pannier +$11,725
Contrast Lambswool Footmats +$1,575
Picnic Tablesyes
Bespoke Order Illuminated Treadplates +$8,500
VIN Plate +$1,325
Commissioned Collection Umbrellas +$1,525
Illuminated Treadplates - "Phantom" +$5,500
Signature Key +$725
Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audio +$11,225
Rear Theatre Configuration +$13,500
Bespoke Headrest Embroidery +$4,250
Personalised Debossed Glove Box Lid +$2,275
Treadplates - "Phantom" +$4,025
Bespoke Order Treadplates +$7,075
Personalised Headrest Embroidery +$2,775
Boot Apron +$3,125
Bespoke Order Inlay to Picnic Tables +$3,475
Personalised Initials - Door Cappings +$5,475
Personalised Treadplates +$5,725
Technical Bespoke Clock +$7,275
Personalised Illuminated Treadplates +$7,200
Rear Compartment Curtains +$7,675
Colour-Keyed Boot Trim +$1,650
Fiddleback +$2,450
Rivenslate +$2,450
Commissioned Collection - Lakeshore Aurora (Dark) +$11,850
Commissioned Collection - Metropolitan Skyline +$14,950
Commissioned Collection - Cascade Steel +$14,950
Commissioned Collection - Regatta Sails +$11,850
Commissioned Collection - Lakeshore Aurora (Light) +$11,850
Commissioned Collection - Cascade Gold +$21,325
Indulge Bespoke Clock +$6,600
Veneered Steering Wheel Spokes +$1,150
Coloured Steering Wheel +$1,775
Commissioned Collection - Cascade Ruthenium +$21,325
Extended Veneer Accents +$3,825
Veneered Picnic Tables +$3,825
Spirit of Ecstasy Inlay - Picnic Table Backs +$1,825
Personalized Inlay - Fascia +$2,650
Open Pore Canadel Panelling - Doors +$9,950
High Gloss Canadel Panelling - Rear +$6,200
High Gloss Canadel Panelling - Front +$6,200
Open Pore - Smoked Eucalyptusyes
Extended Piping +$2,075
Leather Finishing Pack +$5,325
Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to all Headrests +$1,900
Bespoke Interior - Module Editing +$6,200
Accent Interior Envrionment +$2,825
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to all Headrests +$1,900
Atmospheric Interior Envrionment +$6,200
Special Order Interior Leather +$10,025
Coloured Stitching +$2,150
Horizon Interior Envrionment +$6,200
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to Doors +$1,975
Contrast Seat Piping +$4,150
Rolls-Royce Monogram to all Headrests +$1,450
Open Pore - Smoked Chestnutyes
Immersive Seating w/Centre Console +$17,950
Open Pore - Silver Birchyes
Signature Interior Envrionment +$6,200
Open Pore - Paldaoyes
Contrast Interior Envrionment +$2,825
Open Pore - Royal Walnutyes
Elevating Footrests +$5,925
Rear Ventilated Seats +$1,850
Central Cool Chamber for Occ. Third Seat +$3,250
Immersive Seating w/Occ. Third Seat +$10,100
Lounge Seat Headrest Cushions +$1,825
Shooting Star Headlineryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
massagingyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Spirit of Ecstasy Inlay w/Pinstripe +$9,050
Pinstripes +$8,700
Carbon Fibre Spirit of Ecstasy +$10,775
Exterior Black Detailing +$9,550
Long Double Coachline +$2,075
Gold-Plated Spirit of Ecstasy +$11,500
Wheel Centre Matched To Contrast +$1,225
Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasy +$7,475
Commissioned Collection Exterior Paint +$11,900
Pinstripe Applied to Wheel Centre +$2,400
Coachline w/Personalised Motif +$5,675
Orbit Grey Wheel Centres +$1,225
21" Fully Polished Forged Alloy Wheel +$7,425
C Pillar Personalised Motif +$4,725
Special Order Two-Tone +$25,750
Long Single Coachline +$2,075
22" Fully Polished Forged Alloy Wheels +$11,350
Crystal Paint Finish +$21,325
Special Order Exterior Paint +$14,950
Chrome Plated Visible Exhausts +$5,100
Up Lit Spirit of Ecstasy +$4,650
Upper Two-Tone +$25,750
22" Part Polished Forged Alloy Wheels +$11,350
21" Part Polished Alloy Wheels +$7,425
Body Coloured Wheel Centres +$1,225
Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy +$9,000
Single Short Coachline +$2,075
Silver Satin Bonnet Finish +$7,625
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight5644 lbs.
Height64.8 in.
Length227.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity19.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base139.8 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iguazu Blue
  • Infinity Black
  • Jubilee Silver
  • English White
  • Artic White
  • White Sands
  • Black
  • Lyrical Copper
  • Black Kirsch
  • Sapphire Black
  • Gunmetal
  • Dark Indigo
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Twilight Purple
  • Tuscan Sun
  • Premiere Silver
  • Black Diamond
  • Magma Red
  • Silver
  • Crystal over Black
  • Crystal over Magma Red
  • Crystal over Artic White
  • Crystal over Salamanca
  • Crystal over Midnight Sapphire
  • Crystal over Twilight Purple
  • Crystal over Selby Grey
  • Crystal over Fame Green
  • Duck Egg Blue
  • Sterling Grey
  • Midnight Blue
  • Berwick Bronze
  • Adriatic Blue
  • Purple Silk
  • Black Green
  • Stone Grey
  • Madeira Red
  • Blue Velvet
  • Crystal over Orange Metallic
  • Black Ember
  • Melanite
  • Burnout Grey
  • Platinum
  • Moonstone Pearl
  • Silver Haze
  • Tungsten
  • Obsidian
  • Sapphire Gunmetal
  • Rose Quartz
  • Galileo Blue
  • Autumn Mystery Black
  • Silver Sand
  • Brooklands Green
  • Arizona Sun
  • Iridium
  • Titanium
  • Petra Gold
  • Bronze
  • Smokey Quartz
  • Wildberry
  • Velvet Orchid
  • Belladonna Purple
  • Imperial Jade
  • Graphite
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Salamanca Blue
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Dark Emerald
  • Anthracite
  • Scala Red
  • Bohemian Red
Interior Colors
  • Driftwood Grey, leather
  • Seashell, leather
  • Creme Light, leather
  • Hotspur Red, leather
  • Purple Silk, leather
  • Dark Spice, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Scivaro Grey, leather
  • Moccasin, leather
  • Smoke Grey, leather
  • Ardent Red, leather
  • Armagnac, leather
  • Charles Blue, leather
  • Navy Blue, leather
  • Turchese, leather
  • Mugello Red, leather
  • Mandarin, leather
  • Selby Grey, leather
  • Magnolia, leather
  • Anthracite, leather
  • Fleet Blue, leather
  • Cobalto Blue, leather
  • Tailored Purple, leather
  • Roseleaf, leather
  • Light Grey, leather
  • Dark Grey, leather
  • Lemon Yellow, leather
  • Blue Grey, leather
  • Artic White, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Saddlery Tan, leather
  • Casden Tan, leather
  • Blushing Pink, leather
  • Forest Fall, leather
  • Pine Green, leather
  • Muscari Blue, leather
  • Fawn Brown, leather
  • Cacao, leather
  • Jasmine, leather
  • Signal Red, leather
  • Cornsilk, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
21 in. wheelsyes
P285/45R21 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
