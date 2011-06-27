Skip to main content
2022 Porsche Cayenne S Platinum Edition Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Cayenne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$93,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG18 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Fuel tank capacity23.7 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.2/521.4 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.9 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower434 hp @ 5,700 rpm
Torque405 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity7,700 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,521 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Assistance Package +$6,250
14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Package +$1,290
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Package +$1,710
Off-Road Package +$2,000
SportDesign Package in Carbon Fiber +$8,370
SportDesign Package in High Gloss Black +$6,230
Smoking Packageyes
Premium Package Plus +$4,070
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
14 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
710 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Fire Extinguisher +$140
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment +$2,760
Exclusive Design Gear Selector +$990
Interior Trim in Red Gum +$1,000
Interior Grab Handles in Leather +$1,380
Seat Base in Leather (Front) +$1,710
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color +$1,190
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiber +$1,040
Interior Trim in Deviated Leather +$2,590
Central Tachometer in Bordeaux Red +$420
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red +$660
Central Tachometer in White +$420
Seat Belts in Graphite Blue +$660
Interior Trim Painted in Deviated Exterior Color +$2,370
Central Tachometer in Mojave Beige +$420
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest +$450
Center Console Armrest w/Model Designation +$450
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber +$1,000
Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in Bordeaux Red +$420
Under Door Puddle Light Projectors +$330
Seat Heating (Front and Rear) +$530
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front) +$2,000
Interior Trim in Dark Walnutyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in Mojave Beige +$420
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear) +$2,850
Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in White +$420
Bespoke Decal Set +$1,350
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather +$560
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$840
Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$1,070
Ventilated Seats (Front) +$850
Seat Base in Leather (Front and Rear) +$2,230
Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Deviated Stitching +$660
Interior Trim in Leather +$1,190
Steering Column Casing in Leather +$660
Interior Trim in Natural Olive Greyyes
Ventilated Seats (Front and Rear) +$1,700
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$1,380
Interior Grab Handles in Race-Tex +$1,380
Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Dark Silver Brushed Aluminum +$3,370
Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber +$4,060
Bespoke Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$1,680
Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Control and Active Lane Keep Assist (ALK) +$3,610
Seat Belts in Truffle Brown +$660
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) +$2,000
Seat Belts in Mojave Beige +$660
Seat Belts in Slate Grey +$660
Seat Belts in Cohiba Brown +$660
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Red Gum +$800
Heated Steering Wheel +$280
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Race-Tex +$470
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows +$450
Cargo Management System +$420
Deviated Stitching Interior Package +$5,010
Deviated Leather Seat Centers +$2,070
Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Centers +$6,730
Personalized Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Loading Edge Protection +$340
Interior Trim in Anthracite Chestnut w/Aluminum Inlay +$1,460
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber +$800
Ionizer +$350
Preparation for the Rear Seat Entertainment +$420
Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound System +$5,810
Night Vision Assist +$2,420
Four-Zone Climate Control +$990
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Dark Walnut +$800
Sport Chrono Package w/Analog Clock +$970
Sport Chrono Package w/Porsche Design Subsecond Clock +$2,250
Sport Chrono Package in conjunction w/Off-Road Package +$1,130
Smartphone Compartment w/Wireless Charging +$690
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Chestnut +$800
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Black +$560
SportDesign Exterior Mirror Housing in Carbon Fiber +$1,630
"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Silver +$560
Vehicle Keys Painted and Key Pouch in Race-Tex +$540
Model Designation Painted +$350
Model Designation on Doors in Aurum +$310
Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+) +$1,500
Door Handles in High Gloss Black +$350
"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Red +$560
Model Designation on Doors in Black +$310
Model Designation on Doors in Red +$310
Model Designation on Doors in Silver +$310
"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Aurum +$560
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels +$1,480
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in High Gloss Black +$2,770
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Satin Platinum +$2,770
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Jet Black Metallic +$2,770
Thermally and Noise Insulated Glass +$1,130
Model Designation in Satin Blackyes
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Exterior Color +$2,770
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Black +$2,260
Deletion of Model Designationyes
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation in High Gloss Blackyes
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation in Satin Blackyes
Vehicle Keys Painted and Key Pouch in Leather +$540
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in High Gloss Black +$1,650
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallic +$1,650
Heated Windshield +$490
22" 911 Turbo Design Wheels +$1,630
Exterior Mirrors Lower Trim and Base Painted in Exterior Color +$660
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Exterior Color +$1,650
Rear Wiper Trim in High Gloss Black +$300
Exterior Mirrors Painted in High Gloss Black +$660
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation in Exterior Color +$680
Roof Rails in High Gloss Black +$830
Stainless Steel Skid Plates (Front and Rear) +$1,560
Brake Calipers in High Gloss Black +$900
Surround View +$1,200
Soft Close Doors +$780
Head-Up Display +$1,720
Exclusive Design Fuel Cap +$160
SportDesign Front Fascia w/Lower Trim in Exterior Color +$3,610
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinum +$1,650
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels +$600
Ultra High Performance Summer Tires for 21" Wheels +$630
Summer Tires for 21" Wheelsyes
"PORSCHE" Logo in Black and Deletion of Model Designationyes
Vehicle Keys in Leather and Key Pouch in Leather +$690
21" RS Spyder Design Wheels +$600
21" Cayenne Turbo Wheels in Satin Platinum +$600
Preparation for Paint to Sampleyes
Compass Display on Dashboard w/Porsche Off-Road Precision App +$330
LED-Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) +$580
LED-Matrix Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) +$1,770
Clear Taillights +$990
LED-Matrix Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) +$1,200
Trailer Hitch +$660
Dimensions
Angle of approach25.2 degrees
Angle of departure22.1 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,740 lbs.
Gross weight6,261 lbs.
Height66.8 in.
Length193.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity60.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,521 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity7,700 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors86.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors78.1 in.
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Wheel base114.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Slate Grey, leather
  • Truffle Brown/Cohiba Brown, premium leather
  • Truffle Brown, premium leather
  • Black/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Black/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Slate Grey/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
21 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
315/35R Z tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
