Used 2012 Porsche Cayenne S Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Cayenne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$65,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$65,000
on demand 4WDyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$65,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)422.4/580.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$65,000
Torque369 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$65,000
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$65,000
Adaptive Sports Seats with Comfort Memory Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
SportDesign Package w/Side Skirtsyes
Bose Audio Packageyes
Comfort Memory Packageyes
25 Years Porsche Exclusive Packageyes
SportDesign Package without Side Skirtsyes
Smoker Packageyes
Premium Package Plusyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$65,000
100 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$65,000
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$65,000
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$65,000
Yachting Mahogany Interior Packageyes
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Extended Interior Package in Leatheryes
Walnut Interior Package including Selector Leveryes
Floor Mats w/Colored Logotype and Leather Surroundyes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers - Natural Leatheryes
Decorative Stitching in Deviating Color - Seatsyes
Anthracite Birch Interior Packageyes
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) w/Navigation Moduleyes
Armrests in Deviating Coloryes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Interior Package Paintedyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Steering Wheel Rim w/Decorative Stitching in a Contrasting Coloryes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Comfort Lighting Package w/Memory Packageyes
Extended Grab Handles Trim Package in Carbon Fiberyes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Packageyes
Extended Dashboard Trim Interior Package in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Cognacyes
Cargo Managementyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Walnut Interior Packageyes
Telephone Moduleyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Carbon Interior Packageyes
Seat Belts in Umberyes
Yachting Mahogany Interior Package including Selector Leveryes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers - Partial Leatheryes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Specific Logoyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steel w/Model Designationyes
Interior Grab Handles in Leatheryes
Ski Bagyes
Seat Belts in Titanium Blueyes
Roof Liner in Alcantarayes
Front Seat Console Trim in Leatheryes
Heated Seats Front and Rearyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Rearview Mirror in Leatheryes
Bose Surround Sound Systemyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
SportDesign Steering Wheel w/Shift Paddlesyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Natural Olive Interior Packageyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
HD Radio Receiveryes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
6-Disc CD Changeryes
Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Extended Grab Handles Trim Package in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Decorative Stitching in Deviating Color - Base Packageyes
Compass Display on Instrument Panelyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Door Handle and Ashtray Surround in Leatheryes
Personalized Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edgingyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Walnutyes
Extended Grab Handles Trim Package in Anthracite Birchyes
Electronic Logbookyes
Natural Olive Interior Package including Selector Leveryes
Porsche Communication Management Display Surround in Leatheryes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Porsche Crest on Front Headrestsyes
Anthracite Birch Interior Package including Selector Leveryes
Porsche Entry and Driveyes
4-Zone Climate Controlyes
Soft Ruffled Seat Centers - Full Leatheryes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Extended Grab Handles Trim Package in Walnutyes
Telephone Module w/Cordless Handsetyes
Seat Centers in Deviating Coloryes
Porsche Communication Management Display Surround Paintedyes
Extended Grab Handles Trim Package in Natural Oliveyes
Carbon Interior Package including Selector Leveryes
Seat Ventilation Frontyes
Tiptronic S Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyes
Porsche Crest on Front and Rear Headrestsyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Yachting Mahoganyyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/HD Radio Receiveryes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Voice Controlyes
Car Key Paintedyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$65,000
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$65,000
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$65,000
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$65,000
Porsche Logo and Model Designation Paintedyes
Front Air Intakes Paintedyes
Reversing Camera w/ParkAssist System Front and Rearyes
Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glassyes
ParkAssist Front and Rearyes
Heated Windscreen for Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glassyes
Wheel Arch Extension in Exterior Coloryes
Exterior Package in High-Gloss Blackyes
Wheel Hub Cover w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Automatically Dimming Outside and Inside Rear View Mirrors with Comfort or Driver Memory Packageyes
Extended Exterior Package Painted in Black (High-Gloss Finish)yes
Off-Road Underbody Protectionyes
Trailer Coupling without Removable Ball Jointyes
LED Rear Lights Tinted Black w/Adaptive Brake Lightyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels w/Arch Extensionsyes
20" Cayenne SportDesign II Wheelsyes
Wing Mirror Paintedyes
Running Boardsyes
Wheel Arch Extensions w/Side Door Protection Moldingsyes
Heated Windscreenyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plate in Frontyes
19" Cayenne Design II Wheelsyes
Roof Transport System, Rails and Moldings with Matte Aluminum-Look Finishyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Deletion of Model Designation and Porsche Logotypeyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Painted Black Wheels w/Arch Extensionyes
Separation Edge Paintedyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Summer Performance Tires for 19" Wheelsyes
Roof Transport System, Rails and Moldings w/Black Finishyes
Summer Performance Tires for 20" Wheelsyes
Summer Performance Tires for 18" Wheelsyes
Sport Exhaust Tailpipesyes
21" 911 Turbo II Wheels w/Arch Extensionsyes
Panorama Roof Systemyes
21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheel Painted w/Arch Extensionyes
19" Cayenne Turbo Wheelsyes
Decorative Side Logoyes
Porsche Logo Paintedyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
Roof Rails and Moldings w/Matte Aluminum-Look Finishyes
Roof Rails and Molding w/Black Finishyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plates in Front and Rearyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$65,000
Front track64.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4553 lbs.
Gross weight6261 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Angle of approach26.0 degrees
Maximum payload1709 lbs.
Angle of departure24.5 degrees
Length190.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height67.0 in.
Wheel base114.0 in.
Width76.3 in.
Rear track65.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$65,000
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Umber Metallic
  • Sand White
  • White
  • Sand Yellow
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Black
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Auburn Metallic
  • Jet Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Umber, leather
  • Black/Titanium Blue, premium leather
  • Umber/Cream, premium leather
  • Umber/Light Tartufo, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$65,000
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
255/55R18 110V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$65,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$65,000
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Cayenne Inventory

