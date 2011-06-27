Used 1992 Porsche 968 Consumer Reviews

968 Cabriolet Pete968 , 03/17/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is my second Porsche. My first, a 928S. The 928 is a more powerful and more luxurios sports car. However, I prefer my 968 because of its agility, design, handling and its practicality. My 968 cabriolet is a 1992 model and is still a head turner some 12 years later. This car was always on my wish list. I saw it in the back while passing a dealership one night and just had to have it. The next morning I took the day off from work and was there before opening with $$$. To all prospective 968 owners: if you are looking for an affordable, reliable Porsche this is the car to get. Sorry guys mine is not for sale. "Porsche There is no Substitute" Report Abuse

968 excellence MCNETT , 08/19/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The 968 is a thinking man's supercar. If you want more than just blistering straight-line acceleration, as well as an exotic sports car at a bargain price, this is the car for you.

Great Value Not listed , 01/28/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've owned my 1992 Porsche 968 Cab for three years. Nothing has broken, I've only had to do the normal upkeep. Its build quality is much better than my Mercedes Coupe's! I installed a Promax chip for better torque. It really helps, especially in traffic with the AC on. I purchased it with about 42,000 miles, now it has about 53,000. Its radio was really bad and the top makes a little too much wind noise, but what a car! And yes, the girls do take notice!