Used 1992 Porsche 968 Consumer Reviews
968 Cabriolet
This is my second Porsche. My first, a 928S. The 928 is a more powerful and more luxurios sports car. However, I prefer my 968 because of its agility, design, handling and its practicality. My 968 cabriolet is a 1992 model and is still a head turner some 12 years later. This car was always on my wish list. I saw it in the back while passing a dealership one night and just had to have it. The next morning I took the day off from work and was there before opening with $$$. To all prospective 968 owners: if you are looking for an affordable, reliable Porsche this is the car to get. Sorry guys mine is not for sale. "Porsche There is no Substitute"
968 excellence
The 968 is a thinking man's supercar. If you want more than just blistering straight-line acceleration, as well as an exotic sports car at a bargain price, this is the car for you.
Great Value
I've owned my 1992 Porsche 968 Cab for three years. Nothing has broken, I've only had to do the normal upkeep. Its build quality is much better than my Mercedes Coupe's! I installed a Promax chip for better torque. It really helps, especially in traffic with the AC on. I purchased it with about 42,000 miles, now it has about 53,000. Its radio was really bad and the top makes a little too much wind noise, but what a car! And yes, the girls do take notice!
I love my 968!
I bought my 92 Porsche 968 about 9 years ago. I have no regrets. Being a mechanical engineer, I appreciate the design, the handling, the acceleration, the brakes, the fuel economy and the fun to drive nature of this car. I did not baby this car and drove it nearly every day except when I had a knee operation. It has 102,000 miles on it and still runs great. It looks good and I don't plan on selling it anytime soon.
