2020 Polestar 1 Features & Specs

More about the 2020 1
Overview
Starting MSRP
$155,000
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA Combined MPGe58 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)9.0 hr.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG26
EPA kWh/100 mi57
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA Electricity Range52 mi.
Engine
Base engine typeHybrid
Base engine size2.0 l
Turning circle37.4 ft.
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
16 total speakersyes
Bowers & Wilkins premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room33.3 in.
Rear hip Room43.3 in.
Rear leg room20.9 in.
Rear shoulder room49.7 in.
Exterior Options
21" Glossy Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Matte Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheelsyes
High Gloss Black Exterior Detailsyes
Measurements
Length180.5 in.
Curb weight5170 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width77.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Matte
  • Midnight Metallic
  • Space Matte
  • Space Metallic
  • Magnesium Matte
  • Magnesium Metallic
  • Osmium Matte
  • Osmium Metallic
  • Snow Metallic
  • Snow Matte
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Charcoal w/Zinc, leather
Tires & Wheels
295/30R21 tiresyes
21 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
