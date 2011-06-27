2020 Nissan Titan XD Consumer Reviews

Great truck I used to own 2017 titan xd pr trim and now I have 2020 pro4x a lot improvement over diesel , I had a lot of trouble with 2017 due to diesel but with 2020 I got it when it came out few months ago almost and have no issues at all given gas engine. Interior is completely updated with new dash and love it

Fastlane , 09/03/2020 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A)

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Titan XD offers all the standard modern safety feature that you would have to pay extra or buy the top of line model in order to get it on a Ram or Silverado. The 9 speed transmission is really nice in getting the power to the tires, Driver seat is very comfortable. I ordered mine with the huge sunroof that the whole family could enjoy on a nice day out. Towing a car-hauler with my race car is effortless.