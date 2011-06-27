  1. Home
2020 Nissan Titan XD Consumer Reviews

5.0
5.0
2 reviews
Great truck overall with improvement

Saad Zafar, 08/26/2020
PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A)
Great truck I used to own 2017 titan xd pr trim and now I have 2020 pro4x a lot improvement over diesel , I had a lot of trouble with 2017 due to diesel but with 2020 I got it when it came out few months ago almost and have no issues at all given gas engine. Interior is completely updated with new dash and love it

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
High Tech Safety Features Standard

Fastlane , 09/03/2020
SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A)
Titan XD offers all the standard modern safety feature that you would have to pay extra or buy the top of line model in order to get it on a Ram or Silverado. The 9 speed transmission is really nice in getting the power to the tires, Driver seat is very comfortable. I ordered mine with the huge sunroof that the whole family could enjoy on a nice day out. Towing a car-hauler with my race car is effortless.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
