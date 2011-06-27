Used 1994 Nissan Quest Consumer Reviews
Excellent van
I live in Missouri, and one year it snowed really bad. This van never got stuck in the snow. I only had to get the temperature fixed on it. The only thing that did it in was hitting a armadillo about the size of a cocker spaniel.
'94 Nissan Quest Minivan
From '97-'99 I commuted 500 mi. weekly in peak commuter traffic on L.I. Expressway. This car performed well in all kinds of weather and held the road when other cars were spinning out. It's quick response and easy handling has avoided close calls with a bale of hay that fell off a flatbed and other mishaps that are a part of a daily commute. We took this car to MA. and ME four adults, 2 kids in car seats and all the accompanying luggage,etc, in comfort.
Reliable old Quest
My '94 Quest is a workhorse. It has 162,000 miles on it, and I use it to commute 25 miles each way to work as well as for grocery shopping and just about any light-hauling chore that comes up. After 10 years, the body is still in good shape, with no rust. I had the customary problem with the exhaust manifold bolts breaking. Tipped off that Nissan might help me, I tried to get them to pay for it. However, the car already had 145K miles on it, and they said they would give me money toward a new Nissan instead. I Also, the transmission malfunctioned at 5OK miles, but it was covered by the powertrain warranty.
Get What You Pay For
Bought new. Bequeathed to me by wife last 3 years after return of my 325i to dealer. No cache/status but, could not be happier. Drives, handles, feels like an expensive car; funny, it list for over 27K new in 1994. Add exceptional reliability and adequate space for USA travel w/five comfortably, you have a sleeper. Not rated high by popular evaluation systems, BUT in the real world, simply follow THE BOOK with regard to maintenance, and this old tried and true Maxima engine and drive train will give you at least 250k of pleasant memories and reasonable long- term ownership costs.
A Fantastic Minivan
The Quest is really a sedan with some extra space. Even after 110k miles the V6 is smooth & potent once revved up. It has little body lean & still rides nicely. The back can get bouncy when lightly loaded. The interior design is incredibly easy to configure for people or cargo hauling & has some nice creature comforts with great ergonomics. This Quest has been a faithful everyday driver abused with everything from freeway commutes to shuttling kids to road trips. I recommend the Quest to anyone looking for a minivan and will definitely be buying another one when this one dies on me. Thatll be a while since it's pretty darn reliable.
