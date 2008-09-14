Used 1994 Nissan Quest for Sale Near Me

248 listings
Quest Reviews & Specs
  • 2002 Nissan Quest SE in Gray
    used

    2002 Nissan Quest SE

    54,081 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

  • 2016 Nissan Quest S in Silver
    used

    2016 Nissan Quest S

    64,320 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $10,200

  • 2011 Nissan Quest SV in White
    used

    2011 Nissan Quest SV

    88,300 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,995

    $3,327 Below Market
  • 2012 Nissan Quest SL in Silver
    used

    2012 Nissan Quest SL

    117,407 miles
    6 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,000

    $3,662 Below Market
  • 2013 Nissan Quest S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Nissan Quest S

    80,160 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,540

    $2,147 Below Market
  • 2014 Nissan Quest S in Black
    used

    2014 Nissan Quest S

    96,801 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,499

  • 2016 Nissan Quest SV in Gray
    used

    2016 Nissan Quest SV

    76,108 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,900

    $3,188 Below Market
  • 2011 Nissan Quest LE in Black
    used

    2011 Nissan Quest LE

    107,494 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,500

    $1,998 Below Market
  • 2013 Nissan Quest SV in Black
    used

    2013 Nissan Quest SV

    69,487 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,985

    $2,484 Below Market
  • 2013 Nissan Quest SL in Gray
    used

    2013 Nissan Quest SL

    128,525 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,900

    $1,829 Below Market
  • 2012 Nissan Quest SV in Gray
    used

    2012 Nissan Quest SV

    97,686 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,200

    $1,668 Below Market
  • 2016 Nissan Quest S in Silver
    used

    2016 Nissan Quest S

    67,342 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $1,516 Below Market
  • 2015 Nissan Quest SV in Silver
    used

    2015 Nissan Quest SV

    88,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,990

    $2,273 Below Market
  • 2013 Nissan Quest SV in Silver
    used

    2013 Nissan Quest SV

    65,942 miles
    Great Deal

    $9,000

    $3,674 Below Market
  • 2011 Nissan Quest SL in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Nissan Quest SL

    173,656 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,996

    $2,820 Below Market
  • 2014 Nissan Quest SL in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Nissan Quest SL

    94,355 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $7,987

    $2,988 Below Market
  • 2013 Nissan Quest SL in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Nissan Quest SL

    85,538 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,988

    $2,131 Below Market
  • 2014 Nissan Quest SV in Gray
    used

    2014 Nissan Quest SV

    74,938 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,900

    $1,129 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Quest

Overall Consumer Rating
4.3 13 Reviews
  • 5
    (31%)
  • 4
    (69%)
Excellent van
melanie, 09/14/2008
I live in Missouri, and one year it snowed really bad. This van never got stuck in the snow. I only had to get the temperature fixed on it. The only thing that did it in was hitting a armadillo about the size of a cocker spaniel.
