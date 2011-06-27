  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan GT-R
  4. 2021 Nissan GT-R
  5. Specs & Features

2021 Nissan GT-R T-spec Specs & Features

More about the 2021 GT-R
More about the 2021 GT-R
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$138,490
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18 mpg
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG18 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/429.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size3.8 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower565 hp @ 6,800 rpm
Torque467 lb-ft @ 3,300 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity792 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
11 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Carpeted GT-R Floor Mats and First Aid Kit +$425
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leather/suedeyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front head room38.1 in.
Front hip room54.7 in.
Front leg room44.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
fixed center armrestyes
Rear head room33.5 in.
Rear hip Room44.9 in.
Rear leg room26.4 in.
Rear shoulder room50.0 in.
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,935 lbs.
EPA interior volume87.8 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,727 lbs.
Height53.9 in.
Length185.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload792 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.6 in.
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Wheel base109.4 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Purple
  • Millenium Jade
Interior Colors
  • Mori Green, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
285/35R Z tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2021 Nissan GT-R T-spec info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models