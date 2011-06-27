  1. Home
Used 2001 Nissan Altima SE Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Altima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,440
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque156 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 5600 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Front leg room42 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Length185.8 in.
Width69.1 in.
Curb weight3044 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brushed Pewter
  • Titanium Frost Pearl
  • Alpine White Pearl
  • Satin White
  • Super Black
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Sandrift Beige
  • Nouveau Ruby
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Green Emerald
Interior Colors
  • Dusk
  • Charcoal
  • Blond
Tires & Wheels
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
