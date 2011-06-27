Used 2001 Mitsubishi Montero Consumer Reviews
10 years and running strong
My family bought our 01 Montero used in 02 w/12k mi. My parents used it as a daily driver from 02-05. The bought a Pacifica in 05 and the truck stayed parked in the driveway for over a year. In 06 I turned 16 and got the truck as my first car.Ive gone from 46k mi to 143k mi in 6 yr. The only issues I had,the rear heater pipes explode and dump all the raidiator's contents onto the road. this can only happen 2 times bc new part is thicker. At 16 with no mechanical experience I replaced the broken pipes for the total of 17$ for both pipes. Also routine fixes for cars over 100k mi, Alternator & Timing belt and oil pump. Overall, very reliable fun 4x4 ok on gas 16 mpg avg. Love my MITSU
read and choose wisely-BIG BOY w/class
The Monty is by far, one of the top 3 offroad vehicles you can buy at a dealership (hummer and Landcruiser being the other two), and the Monty is the only one that can use its AWD on dry pavement. My fav. device in this car is the trans, which is rumored to be supplied by Porsche (Landcruiser does the same thing. Every SUV buyer read this,"YOU DO NOT HAVE TO MASH THE PEDAL TO THE FLOOR TO GET POWER OUT OF YOUR MACHINE." I love this trucks evasive maneuverabilty and cornering, but I switched the OEM tires for Bridgestone Revos.
The BEST 4WD
I absolutely LOVE my Montero. It has been the best car I've ever owned. It does awesome in the snow and ice and it climbs like a goat! I wouldn't be afraid to take it anywhere. We also own a Dodge 4WD and a Toyota 4WD but for winter driving in the columbia gorge, I always use the Montero. I feel very protected and safe in it. I have replaced the right hub assembly twice in it and also the computer board in the dash (temp gauge said it was overheating but it really wasn't). Even with those little problems, I still wouldn't trade it for any other SUV, it's THAT good!
Best bang for the buck!
I purchased the Monetero after testing practically every full-size SUV. I was relocating from NV to OK and wanted a vehicle that had 4WD for the more inclement weather. Popped out the door for a hair over $30K (a steal when compared with competitors) and headed down the road. The vehicle is quiet and very comfortable on the open road. I have hit black ice in this vehicle and if she was going to flip then she would have. Price, curb appeal, and features make her a nice purchase.
excellent
Is an excellent vehicle, the only problem with this is the consumption of gasoline, but in general is an excellent vehicle for both the family to go to work too, for use as road , is great fun to drive and very comfortable , is a rock
