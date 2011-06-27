  1. Home
Used 1992 Mitsubishi Montero Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151515
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg14/17 mpg14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.2/413.1 mi.340.2/413.1 mi.340.2/413.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.3 gal.24.3 gal.24.3 gal.
Combined MPG151515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower151 hp @ 5000 rpm151 hp @ 5000 rpm151 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity97 cu.ft.97 cu.ft.97 cu.ft.
Length186.6 in.185.2 in.185.2 in.
Curb weight3999 lbs.3924 lbs.3999 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place44.8 cu.ft.44.8 cu.ft.44.8 cu.ft.
Height74.0 in.73.4 in.73.4 in.
Maximum payload1367.0 lbs.1367.0 lbs.1367.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.1 in.107.1 in.107.1 in.
Width70.3 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Calgary Gray Metallic
  • Barbados Blue Metallic
  • Mojave Brown Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Belize Green Metallic
  • Summit White
