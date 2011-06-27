  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Montero Sport
  4. Used 1997 Mitsubishi Montero Sport
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Montero Sport
Overview
See Montero Sport Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 5250 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height67.3 in.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Length178.3 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sea Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cambridge Red Pearl Metallic
  • Prescott Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Green Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Navajo Green Pearl Metallic
  • Balboa Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Belgium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Solano Black Pearl Metallic
  • Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Summit White
See Montero Sport Inventory

Related Used 1997 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles