  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup
  4. Used 1994 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Base Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Mighty Max Pickup
Overview
See Mighty Max Pickup Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)327.6/418.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height59.6 in.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Length188.2 in.
Width65.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Panama Green Pearl Metallic
  • Danube Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Baja Red
  • Sandstone Gray Metallic
  • Reno Silver Metallic
  • Kenya Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Alpine White
See Mighty Max Pickup Inventory

Related Used 1994 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles