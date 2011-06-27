  1. Home
2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Hardtop 4 Door
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,900
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.8/371.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.6 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,900
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower189 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,900
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,900
Premium Packageyes
Signature Trimyes
Touchscreen Navigation Packageyes
Signature Upholstery Packageyes
Classic Trimyes
Iconic Trimyes
John Cooper Works Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,900
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,900
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,900
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,900
JCW Leather Steering Wheelyes
MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheelyes
Storage Packageyes
Universal Garage-Door Openeryes
Headliner in Anthraciteyes
Chrome Line Interioryes
Harman Kardon Premium Sound Systemyes
MINI Head-Up Displayyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year AllAccess Subscriptionyes
Deletion of Sport Seatsyes
Enhanced USB and Bluetoothyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,900
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,900
Front head room39.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room51.2 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,900
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room32.3 in.
Rear shoulder room49.6 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,900
Driver Assistance Packageyes
18" JCW Cup Spoke Two-Tone Alloy Wheelsyes
Roof Railsyes
16" Victory Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
LED Headlights w/Cornering Lightsyes
17" Propeller Spoke 2-Tone Alloy Wheelsyes
LED Fog Lightsyes
Rear Bike Rack Preparationyes
All-Season Tiresyes
18" MINI Yours Vanity Spoke Wheels w/Summer Performance Tiresyes
17" Rail Spoke 2-Tone Alloy Wheelsyes
16" Loop Spoke Silver Wheelsyes
White Bonnet Stripesyes
17" Cosmos Spoke Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
17" Track Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
18" Cone Spoke Silver Wheelsyes
17" Tentacle Spoke Silver Wheelsyes
17" Cosmos Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
Without Active Driving Assistantyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
Standard Exterior Trimyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
17" Roulette Spoke 2-Tone Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,900
Maximum cargo capacity40.7 cu.ft.
Length158.0 in.
Curb weight2895 lbs.
Gross weight3860 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height56.1 in.
Maximum payload885 lbs.
Wheel base101.1 in.
Width68.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,900
Exterior Colors
  • Solaris Orange Metallic
  • Emerald Grey Metallic
  • Starlight Blue Metallic
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Moonwalk Grey Metallic
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Melting Silver Metallic
  • MINI Yours Lapisluxury Blue
  • Pepper White
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Chili Red
Interior Colors
  • Malt Brown Chesterfield, leather
  • Carbon Black Cross Punch, leather
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Pearl, leatherette/cloth
  • MINI Yours Carbon Black Lounge, leather
  • Satellite Grey Lounge, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,900
195/55R16 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,900
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

