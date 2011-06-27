Used 2012 MINI Cooper Roadster Consumer Reviews

Cooper S Roadster fasttr , 06/05/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Probably the most fun you can have on the road. Yes the ride is a little stiff (which is not helped by the OEM run-flat tires provided) but drop the top and begin to smile. The roadster actually has a trunk that is usable along with a package storage shelf behind the seats that can hold small parcels, small gym bag, etc. Add to that Mini build quality and BMW engineering and the result is one of the best cars I have owned. Report Abuse

2012 MINI Roadster Convertible S bardoc , 07/12/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Fun, fun, and more fun! This is the most amount of fun I have ever had driving a car. Nothing else compares! As far as convertibles I have owned a Miata, Z4 and a Mustang GT in the past and this Mini has a fun factor those 3 could not touch. Sure the Mini is not the fastest out of those 3, but they did not evoke a fun to drive attitude as much as the Mini. The option list on the Mini is crazy good, and (take note BMW) everything works like it is supposed to. The upgraded stereo is a must and so is the semi automatic top. By the way the 2013 have the semi-auto top standard.