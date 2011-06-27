Used 2012 MINI Cooper Roadster Consumer Reviews
Cooper S Roadster
Probably the most fun you can have on the road. Yes the ride is a little stiff (which is not helped by the OEM run-flat tires provided) but drop the top and begin to smile. The roadster actually has a trunk that is usable along with a package storage shelf behind the seats that can hold small parcels, small gym bag, etc. Add to that Mini build quality and BMW engineering and the result is one of the best cars I have owned.
2012 MINI Roadster Convertible S
Fun, fun, and more fun! This is the most amount of fun I have ever had driving a car. Nothing else compares! As far as convertibles I have owned a Miata, Z4 and a Mustang GT in the past and this Mini has a fun factor those 3 could not touch. Sure the Mini is not the fastest out of those 3, but they did not evoke a fun to drive attitude as much as the Mini. The option list on the Mini is crazy good, and (take note BMW) everything works like it is supposed to. The upgraded stereo is a must and so is the semi automatic top. By the way the 2013 have the semi-auto top standard.
2012 Mini Cooper Roadster (base w/Auto Trans)
I purchased a used 2012 Mini Cooper Roadster Base model with auto transmission about 1 year ago. This car is my first convertible and is more fun than any other car I have owned in the past 40 years. I am constantly looking for an excuse to drive it. I get favorable comments from strangers about the car all the time. It now has 17k miles on it and I have not had any mechanical issues at all. The car as purchased did ride too rough for my taste but switching to Koni FSD struts and non-run flat tires has cured that issue. I have no idea what car I could ever buy to replace this. Even my Nissan 370Z seemed boring in comparison.
Sponsored cars related to the Cooper Roadster
Related Used 2012 MINI Cooper Roadster info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 Hardtop 2 Door
- MINI Clubman 2019
- 2019 MINI Countryman
- 2020 MINI Convertible
- 2019 MINI Clubman
- 2019 Clubman