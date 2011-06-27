  1. Home
Used 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Consumer Reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Alternative to a Pickup for Family Men

Al Anderson, 10/05/2015
Premier 4dr SUV AWD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
32 of 32 people found this review helpful

I really, really, wanted a pickup truck but was convinced by a mentor to buy a good SUV and a trailer given the other things I needed to do with my vehicle. I found my mountaineer for a steal of a price and haven't regretted it one iota. It's been a champ through and through. The gas mileage is what one would expect, but it more than makes up for it in the lack of repairs. The one thing I was warned is that it will chew up tires, but I bought a good quality set some years ago and have them rotated with each oil change. They've lasted just fine. The interior is roomy and altogether very manipulable- seats fold up for hauling kiddos and fold down very well for hauling cargo or sleeping in the back on a long road trip. It tows my small to medium loads very well and offroads without hesitation. The tech is outdated but reliable and user friendly. Aside from the usual routine maintenance have not had one breakdown yet in 10 years. I think my favorite is its incredibly tight turn radius. I can maneuver this thing as tightly as any car I've driven, perhaps moreso. It puts our minivan to shame on this front. All around a great vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Bought new

Warren Goodwin, 11/21/2015
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Bought new and we have put 215k on it. Wonderful machine to travel in. We get 22mpg on the highway.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
My 4th one

4th one, 10/13/2008
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

This is my 4th Mountaineer all purchased new. 97/02/04 and my current 06. No problems with the first 3 whatsoever. Unfortunatly the 06 has had trany problems from day one. 30,000 miles on it as of today and the trany probley remains. Hard down shifts 2/1, almost like being rearended every time. Dealor and factory rep say this is normal. I find it totally unacceptable. Must be in the design. Other than the trans probs,and the ridiculous design of the inside door handles, I could not be happier.

our first suv

Donald Sistrunk, 11/28/2006
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

We have had many new trucks and cars, but this is our first suv. Very pleased with the smooth ride and good handling. Since I'm used to driving a big truck, the gas mileage id not bad. the few bad points I have against it are the small seats that bit too high. It feels like my head is always touching the ceiling. also the door handle is too low to be comfortable. overall I am still pleased with my purchase of a mountaineer.

TSB 08-24-4 fixed transmission bump

JS, 10/29/2009
11 of 13 people found this review helpful

Initially had bad shifting problem when coming to a stop and felt a horrendous bump from behind when it shifted from 2nd to 1st gear - as described from several other reviews. Ford Has a TSB 08-24-4 for reprogramming the transmission that they performed for free at the dealer I purchased from. Bought used with 56K with Ford Premium Care 48k mile warranty. The funnest vehicle I have ever owned now that trans is smoothed out. This is a issue that took Ford 2 years to get a final fix. This covers 2006-2008 Mercury Mountaineers, Ford Explorers and Sport Tracs with the 4.6 V8 6R60 transmissions. TSB 08-24-4 is the updated fix for the transmission bump that occurs when stopping. Google it.

