Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Consumer Reviews

Most Capable Motorcar: updated 2019 TennesseeSL , 09/09/2016 SL550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I was approached not long after purchasing the SL by a gentlemen who has owned a good number of exotic and sports cars. In his words, "the SL is what all cars want to be when they grow up". I could not agree more. You may find a sportier car or two, a better looking luxury car, or a car that covers great distances in extreme comfort; but the SL does all of that, and more. This car loves to eat road, top up is like a coupe; solid and silent. Top down is like, well, a high performance convertible. The SL has become our grand touring car and it has proven itself to be most worthy in every instance. We went the CPO route, which lessens the pain of the check book, but provides solid Mercedes warranty and support. Drive the other contenders, then drive an SL. It continues to amaze with it's power, torque, ease of operation, and rock solid build quality. And while the looks may be contentious to some, this car draws admiring looks in even the most discerning crowds. It does not disappoint. 2019 UPDATE: the car is now six years old, and has over 40,000 miles, and still makes me smile while I drive. It has become our weekend touring GT car; delivering performance, style and reliability. In many trips of over 1,000 miles, the car is a joy to drive, on the interstate or the back roads. My only area of issue has been the AMG wheels; as I have had two that cracked; I have replaced them with an aftermarket set with great success. It would appear that the next-gen of the SL will be on a shared modular platform with other models. That would make the R231 the last of the bespoke SL's; so this vehicle is destined to be in our garage for a long time. Looking for a competent coupe / convertible? This is a great choice. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Car, So So Sound System lifeinitaly@gmail.com , 12/16/2016 SL550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I own the 2013 SL550 with basically all options ( except the Bang & Olufsen sound system upgrade). My car has the Harman Kardon standard sound. To be honest the sound is mediocre at best, I was expecting much better from a 6 digits car. I like to drive and enjoy a good sound and the Harman Kardon seem to missing bass response, the subwoofer seems under powered and all the sound comes from the front of the car. I even took the car to Mercedes to have a sound check and they told me my system was up to specks. Except for the sound, however, I am quite happy with the car. The torque is fantastic! Steering is not as precise as a 911 but the car does not want to be a sport car, it is a very conformable cruiser and is quite enjoyable even at slow speed. I had a 2010 M3 before and that car was no fun at everyday speed. UPDATED REVIEW 6/19/2017 I took the car to Mercedes dealer to figure out if there was something wrong with the sound. After checking the car for 2 days they told me the car sound system was fine. (Actually I had the impression they treated me as I was crazy! ) At that point, I tried on the internet if there was an explanation. I found this explanation "The sound is surround sound and the rear speakers don't produce much sound unless listening to a DVD-Audio disc and there is no front to back volume adjustment. Without a DVD-Audio disc ( a defunct system) I the sound is unacceptable, with too much volume coming from the front speakers. " So I realized the sound was tuned to DVD Audio : I follow the remedy I found on the web and added a separate rear speakers amplifier and a subwoofer and the sound is now great. But it was really disappointing that Mercedes tuned the sound of one of their flagship cars so poorly and without giving guidelines for a remedy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

First SL550 but third Mercedes Benz Allen Dean Snyder , 09/13/2017 SL550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful If you are a Mercedes enthusiast and considered buying an SL550 for your retirement years, don't hesitate but choose the 2013 or newer. The improvements with this new redesign starting with the 2013 are well worth the extra it costs. It is a fantastic car and worth every penny. I have no regret purchasing mine and plan to keep it as long as I can drive, and then park it in the garage and just look at it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Fits Like A Glove Rob P. , 12/02/2018 SL550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This fast, responsive vehicle fits both passengers like a glove. The seats are very comfortable and the steering wheel can be perfectly positioned for hours of driving with little fatigue. All of the controls are intuitive and positioned for quick driver access. I try not to drive it too much, in the city in which I reside, due to excellent mass transit. Most of my miles driven are on the highway with the tranny and suspension in Sport mode. Set as such, it is a BEAST! Whether in the mountains or on the plains, it is a blast to drive with the top up or down. At highway speeds, and with a drag coefficient of 0.29, it gets better mileage than the previous generation of SL (R230) by up to 30%. I thought my sleeper 2012 E550 (W212), with a record-setting drag coefficient of 0.26, was my favorite until I got this new generation SL (R231). Standard maintenance is not that expensive. Repairs, if/when needed, can be. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value