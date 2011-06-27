Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML55 AMG® Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.4/379.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.7 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque376 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower342 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity81 cu.ft.
Length182.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4861 lbs.
Gross weight6283 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height69.1 in.
Maximum payload672.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Bourbon
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Cypress
  • Azure Blue
  • Black
  • Black Opal
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
