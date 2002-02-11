Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML55 AMG®
Pros & Cons
- Lots of cargo room, lots of passenger space, lots of performance -- for an SUV.
- Top-heaviness, poor build-quality history, steep price premium.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A rolling testament to the theory that some people have too much disposable income and not enough common sense.
Vehicle overview
OK, our national SUV infatuation has officially reached the point of worldwide ridicule with the new Mercedes-Benz ML55 AMG. Do we really need a 342-horsepower sport-utility that rides on 50-series 18-inch tires, goes from zero to 60 in 6.4 seconds and reaches a top speed estimated around 145 mph? Furthermore, should we pay 65 large for the privilege of driving a box on wheels that performs little better than a used Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 5.9 at a third of the price? Evidently, the bean counters in Stuttgart told M-Class engineers and super-tuner AMG to go for it, and the result of their collaboration is what appears to be a lowered minivan on steroids with a chrome three-pointed star sitting front and center.
Most SUV buyers at least try to convince themselves they'll be going off-road sooner or later and will need the utility such a vehicle provides. Not ML55 AMG buyers. Wanna bump along two-track trails in luxury? Get a Lexus LX 470. This puppy's made for twisting roads and moving five people in comfort and luxury. Still, it has four-wheel drive and 8.4 inches of ground clearance, so if necessary, it could perform the same tasks as a standard M-Class. But enough of our griping about the disparity between intent of design and reality of use. What's this AMG-tuned, Alabama-built super 'ute made of?
The ML55 AMG is infused with all the power and technologies that Mercedes-Benz could ladle on and still keep the price feasible. Unique styling cues like a power-domed hood, red brake calipers, chrome-accented grille and muscular five-spoke wheels communicate the proper "don't mess with me" attitude to onlookers. Traction control, stability control and ABS with BrakeAssist keep the top-heavy SUV under your command rather than Fate's.
Sport seats, burled walnut wood trim and supple charcoal leather beckon from the interior. A standard Cockpit Management and Data (COMAND) center does not. COMAND controls the navigation, audio, integrated telephone and trip-computer systems, and there's a steep learning curve. Even if you do master the functions, commanding them while driving is not recommended.
Chrome rings around white-faced gauges and AMG embroidered floor mats are an exclusive touch, but ML55 AMG shares other accoutrements with the lower-line ML320 and 430 models. Side airbags are standard in front and rear doors, and a BabySmart child seat-recognition system detects the presence of a dealer-supplied safety seat in the right front passenger position and deactivates the airbag. But you don't need to place the kids up front in the ML55 AMG, because the backseat is quite commodious. Missing from the standard equipment list is TeleAid, a trick emergency cellular service that most other Benz models have for 2000.
Mercedes will likely find more buyers than they need for the limited-production run of ML55 AMGs. Good for them. Let the fleecing of wealthy Americans begin! And while you're at the dealership, tell them to start thinking about an E55 AMG Wagon for the rest of us.
2000 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML55 AMG.
Trending topics in reviews
- handling & steering
- engine
- appearance
- infotainment system
- sound system
- value
- cup holders
- lights
- driving experience
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- ride quality
- brakes
Most helpful consumer reviews
When you step on the pedal you go! the best driving SUV i have ever been in, handles like a large sedan, and look beautiful. Wouldn't trade this for anything. Maintenance is cheap of you do it yourself. German cars are very intuitive to dissect and rebuild. Love it!
This truck has it all! Power, beauty, luxury, and speed. Driving this truck in city driving has no comparison to driving it on the highway. Living in Florida I rarely had the opportunity to take it up hills but when I took it on a trip to NY it was excellent. Taking turns and going uphills have never been better. Just love this vehicle in so many ways and plan to keep it till the end.
Complaints about the cupholder location, plastic in the cockpit, etc., - I just don't get them. The stereo system is so-so. Benz should put in a better quality system and speakers. This vehicle is functional, damn good looking, and FAST! RAW horsepower and the handling is excellent for an SUV. Very little tilt in the corners; steering is sharp and accurate. Ours also has the special, red AMG brakes. The brakes and rotors on these vehicles have an average life of 20k. Local cost is about $850 at an independent. The ML55 ride is expectedly stiff. You will feel the bumps especially on rough, country roads but better than the BMW's.
We have owned our ML55 for over 3 years. Lots of plastic replacement. Idiot lights come on when driving; turn engine off and back on and they disappear. It's very hard to keep aligned. Great engine and tranny! Rides like a Wrangler with stock KYB shocks. It was a rush job to market to be sure but with some tweaking can be a lot more fun to drive and less costly to maintain then stock.
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV AWD
N/A
|MPG
|12 city / 16 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|342 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Is the 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML55 AMG a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML55 AMG?
The least-expensive 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML55 AMG is the 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML55 AMG 4dr SUV AWD. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
