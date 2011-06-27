  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz ML55 AMG
  4. Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML55 AMG
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

2000 Mercedes-Benz ML55 AMG Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of cargo room, lots of passenger space, lots of performance -- for an SUV.
  • Top-heaviness, poor build-quality history, steep price premium.
List Price Estimate
$1,974 - $3,442
Used ML55 AMG for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A rolling testament to the theory that some people have too much disposable income and not enough common sense.

Vehicle overview

OK, our national SUV infatuation has officially reached the point of worldwide ridicule with the new Mercedes-Benz ML55 AMG. Do we really need a 342-horsepower sport-utility that rides on 50-series 18-inch tires, goes from zero to 60 in 6.4 seconds and reaches a top speed estimated around 145 mph? Furthermore, should we pay 65 large for the privilege of driving a box on wheels that performs little better than a used Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 5.9 at a third of the price? Evidently, the bean counters in Stuttgart told M-Class engineers and super-tuner AMG to go for it, and the result of their collaboration is what appears to be a lowered minivan on steroids with a chrome three-pointed star sitting front and center.

Most SUV buyers at least try to convince themselves they'll be going off-road sooner or later and will need the utility such a vehicle provides. Not ML55 AMG buyers. Wanna bump along two-track trails in luxury? Get a Lexus LX 470. This puppy's made for twisting roads and moving five people in comfort and luxury. Still, it has four-wheel drive and 8.4 inches of ground clearance, so if necessary, it could perform the same tasks as a standard M-Class. But enough of our griping about the disparity between intent of design and reality of use. What's this AMG-tuned, Alabama-built super 'ute made of?

The ML55 AMG is infused with all the power and technologies that Mercedes-Benz could ladle on and still keep the price feasible. Unique styling cues like a power-domed hood, red brake calipers, chrome-accented grille and muscular five-spoke wheels communicate the proper "don't mess with me" attitude to onlookers. Traction control, stability control and ABS with BrakeAssist keep the top-heavy SUV under your command rather than Fate's.

Sport seats, burled walnut wood trim and supple charcoal leather beckon from the interior. A standard Cockpit Management and Data (COMAND) center does not. COMAND controls the navigation, audio, integrated telephone and trip-computer systems, and there's a steep learning curve. Even if you do master the functions, commanding them while driving is not recommended.

Chrome rings around white-faced gauges and AMG embroidered floor mats are an exclusive touch, but ML55 AMG shares other accoutrements with the lower-line ML320 and 430 models. Side airbags are standard in front and rear doors, and a BabySmart child seat-recognition system detects the presence of a dealer-supplied safety seat in the right front passenger position and deactivates the airbag. But you don't need to place the kids up front in the ML55 AMG, because the backseat is quite commodious. Missing from the standard equipment list is TeleAid, a trick emergency cellular service that most other Benz models have for 2000.

Mercedes will likely find more buyers than they need for the limited-production run of ML55 AMGs. Good for them. Let the fleecing of wealthy Americans begin! And while you're at the dealership, tell them to start thinking about an E55 AMG Wagon for the rest of us.

2000 Highlights

Mercedes goes overboard on power and performance with the new ML55 AMG. Correct us if we're wrong, but weren't SUVs originally designed for rugged off-road travel?

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML55 AMG®.

5(80%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

What a Rush
pemsland,02/14/2013
When you step on the pedal you go! the best driving SUV i have ever been in, handles like a large sedan, and look beautiful. Wouldn't trade this for anything. Maintenance is cheap of you do it yourself. German cars are very intuitive to dissect and rebuild. Love it!
Best Vehicle I have ever owned!
Julie Everhart,12/30/2009
This truck has it all! Power, beauty, luxury, and speed. Driving this truck in city driving has no comparison to driving it on the highway. Living in Florida I rarely had the opportunity to take it up hills but when I took it on a trip to NY it was excellent. Taking turns and going uphills have never been better. Just love this vehicle in so many ways and plan to keep it till the end.
2000 ML55 - YUM!
wendellcotton,11/02/2002
Complaints about the cupholder location, plastic in the cockpit, etc., - I just don't get them. The stereo system is so-so. Benz should put in a better quality system and speakers. This vehicle is functional, damn good looking, and FAST! RAW horsepower and the handling is excellent for an SUV. Very little tilt in the corners; steering is sharp and accurate. Ours also has the special, red AMG brakes. The brakes and rotors on these vehicles have an average life of 20k. Local cost is about $850 at an independent. The ML55 ride is expectedly stiff. You will feel the bumps especially on rough, country roads but better than the BMW's.
2000 ML55 - Falls Short
i.t.guy,09/18/2005
We have owned our ML55 for over 3 years. Lots of plastic replacement. Idiot lights come on when driving; turn engine off and back on and they disappear. It's very hard to keep aligned. Great engine and tranny! Rides like a Wrangler with stock KYB shocks. It was a rush job to market to be sure but with some tweaking can be a lot more fun to drive and less costly to maintain then stock.
See all 5 reviews of the 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML55 AMG
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
342 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML55 AMG® features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML55 AMG

Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML55 AMG® Overview

The Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML55 AMG® is offered in the following submodels: ML55 AMG SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML55 AMG®?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML55 AMGS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML55 AMG for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML55 AMG®.

Can't find a used 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML55 AMGs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz ML55 AMG for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $16,398.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,247.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz ML55 AMG for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,539.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $16,688.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML55 AMG?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz ML55 AMG lease specials

Related Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML55 AMG® info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles