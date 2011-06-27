Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews
First SUV ever!
So, I am used to driving luxury sedans. This is my first SUV and I must say the transition was seamless. I love the coupe version of the GLC. It fits my style, but I have the utility when needed. I love long road trips, beaches etc. so I am looking forward to doing things like that in this SUV. It is super sporty. Although the engine is only a 4 cylinder, this things has some power! You also have the ability to use the dynamic select options to firm the dampers, steering etc. The seats are chair height so ingress and egress is super easy. You have a commanding view, but with the sportiness of a sedan. Now, having said all of that, I don't haul big items, so that has never been an issue for me. I drove both the GLC wagon and the coupe, and both were wonderful SUVs. Just the coupe seems more buttoned down and has more direct steering. I have not regretted my purchase so far. The interior of this car is amazing, as well as its quiet demeanor. The stereo is amazing and having driven Mercedes products for years, the column electronic shifter and the COMAND system is like an old friend. LOL. I actually like both systems. I added the level 3 package which added all of the safety aids, and they work wonderfully! The active lane assist is amazing, distronic plus is very useful during bumper to bumper traffic, as it will drive the car for you. The cabin fragrance system is also a good option. They are not over sensitive or overbearing.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
After my grin settles
This is our first Mercedes. We drove a SRT Jeep and Porsche Macaan prior to the purchase. We have owned for just under a year and about 15k. The car is still as exciting as it was when we drove it off the lot. The engine and exhaust note this car produces makes the incredible sound system seem like a waste of money. There are zero complaints about the car. The sitting position in both the front and rear along with comfort made it the better option over the Porsche. The engineering, fit and finish leave very little to complain about. Gas mileage of course depends on driving habits. High side is mid 20's low side is mid teens. We have the coupe. We have not seen another glc43 coupe since purchase. It has been and continues to be a thrill. I did drive a glc300 when we had or 10k service. The AMG package takes the platform to a well engineered car to a exhilarating experience. The air suspension is a great feature as well.
- Performance
excellent excellent loved it
When my wife asked me change switch my beloved coupe because she had trouble and couldn’t adjust to the limited view of the rear, i hesitated between saying “ok honey” and “no. i have a cheaper idea. why don’t u learn how to drive”.... i regret saying ok honey. if u don’t mind the smaller trunk space and the confined view, get it. it don’t disappoint. for some odd reason, it has the same output as the regular glc, but somehow this coupe gives you that extra thing u need when u need to.
Varoom!
This is a fun car to drive!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The Best Ever
This is the best car i've ever owned and or driven
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the GLC-Class Coupe
Related Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2017
- Used Toyota Avalon 2018
- Used Toyota Camry 2005
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2010
- Used Ford Escape 2013
- Used Nissan Versa 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class News
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- 2021 Kia Sportage News
- 2019 MKZ
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 500
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles