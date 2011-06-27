Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Consumer Reviews

Perfect car for me Julie V. , 08/18/2016 CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful Over the years I have driven a bmw, Porsche, Saab, and several infinitis, the last a g35 coupe. It was a great, fun, fast car, but also uncomfortable inside and a gas guzzler. My new mercedes cla 250 doesn't have nearly the power, and the transmission in the economy mode is clunky, but it handles nicely, gets good gas mileage (I'm averaging 26.5 in the city), and is a great looking little car. If you turn off economy mode, the car is perkier and handles just fine. I hardly ever drive with anyone in the back seat, so its cramped nature bothers me not, especially after the coupe! At this stage in my life I don't want a big gas guzzling car, just a spiffy, well made, fun machine, and this one fits the bill. After one year I still love this car. We just returned from a 1,600 mile road trip, averaging 40 mpg! One day we even got 48. My husband, who drives a big SUV, really enjoyed the car on the highway. It is plenty peppy for passing, handles well and smoothly and is quiet. Another year has gone by and I’m still happy with my purchase. I should mention that I’m not that interested in the car’s technology, which I understand is sub par for a Mercedes. Also, this car is not for someone who wants speed. This is a small, unpretentious car with great handling and excellent fuel mileage....just what I want. Plus, it’s quite nice to look at. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2nd CLA namegoeshere , 04/28/2016 CLA250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful We bought a bare-bones CLA the first year it came out. We were so impressed with it that after two years, we traded it in for a 2016 adding all the features we think it needs. We also bought it using European delivery and is currently waiting for it's arrival in Baltimore. First of all, the design of the car is what got us. We had E-classes before so weren't looking for an entry into the luxury segment. This is a car that seems to be designed as a unit as opposed to say the new C-class where the front and the rear look like they are from two separate cars. Our original was in a stunning Jupiter red with sun roof, Bi-xenon lights, the Becker GPS, walnut trim. The 2016 has several standard options which were not standard before but instead part of an expensive package Our new car is 4-matic (wasn't available before), same sun roof, walnut (with beige interior, wish there was a lighter color option) bi-xenon, rear-view camera (really missed this as we have it in our other cars), Apply-Carplay (wasn't available before), Garmin GPS (hated the Becker unit and looking forward to seeing Garmin maps but after playing with Apply Carplay in Germany when we picked it up, we might use Google map instead so the Garmin may not be necessary), the sport suspension package (out other car is a 911 so anything that hints at better handling would be great) and Blind Side assist. The BSA is really important because when my wife moves her seat to a comfortable position, it completely blocks the view from the rear side window and with the sloping roof, this is a problem. Also, the driver side pillar blocks cars as well which is not good. When we drove it in Germany, it feels faster than ours and much smoother. There is plenty of power and driving-wise much faster than what I expect a 200hp car has. What we will really really miss about our first CLA is the gas mileage. My wife and I really enjoy seeing our MPG at 38-39 which is remarkable. I understand with 4-matic that will likely go down quite a bit but with the aerodynamic of the car, this car cruises down a hill really fast and we end up using the brakes a lot because you end up passing most cars and going too fast on downhills. On thing that we hate about the 2016 are the standard rims that go with the 17inch wheels. They are butt-ugly and look like simple cut-outs from a sheet of metal. Guess that's how they get you to upgrade to 18inch wheels. Don't want 18 inch as we do highway driving and don't want low profile tires and also we had a set of 4 17inch Blizzaks at home that we plan to use. We decided to buy a new set from Tire Rack Overall, my wife and I really love this car. it's meant to my wife to drive around town but we ended up using it for all our long trips and now with 4-matic, we can do this over the winter also. With this purchase, we plan to keep this car for a long time. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The two destinies L , 01/06/2018 CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful The CLA does not seem to garner much praise or love . It’s often disparaged as a poor rendering of the rest of the Mercedes family . It’s the black sheep of the family people would have you believe . I am a car guy , always have been since I was a small boy dreaming of the kind of fun , and cool car I would own when I was old enough . I have owned over 30 cars in my time , all sorts of Volvo’s including the Bertone , every BMW , all sorts of Mercedes my favorite being a 1989 560 sec that I had for a long time . Wagons , sedan , coupes even an SUV . I bought the Mercedes CLA while looking for a replacement SUV ... I drove the car and fell in love with the way it looked ... After all we love everything with our eyes first and that was no different with the CLA .There is an expectation that the CLA should drive and feel like an E class sedan , well it doesn’t , I had one and it’s wonderful but an E class isn’t as nimble or as fun and it’s more isolating and numb .. That’s not a bad thing but you can’t compare the CLA to an E class or a CLS or anything else . The CLA is quick, nimble , and a blast to drive , add the panoramic roof the upgraded sound and the 4 matic and you have a great car ... Yes it thumps over bumps , it turns quickly , goes fast , it more sport than sedan...so give it some love .... it’s a great car, and today , it’s about value , the CLA is value , and it’s under appreciated , but not by me ! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

First time lease Christin , 07/05/2016 CLA250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 8 of 10 people found this review helpful Let me begin by saying this is my first new car, ever. This is my first Mercedes & luxury vehicle. I am accustomed to the Mazda3 & GMC work truck...that being said, anything new is a significant step up so take this review with a grain of salt. For a "basic" CLA250 model I am impressed with the gorgeous bodylines & technology. The keyless entry has become common, but for me this is new & so convenient. There are 4 or maybe 5 different driving settings. I'm not a huge car person but I was so impressed by the significant changes I could feel by switching mode from comfort to sport or ECO. This car is very polished inside & out. I scored a great lease special, be sure to look out for them online. I assumed this was not doable & I would get a new Mazda3 or something practical...so happy I "splurged" (mind you, my payments are LESS then my USED Mazda3). I got a really amazing car, to me at least. Even my grandparents who have been frequent Mercedes customers, loved my new "beginner model" CLA 250 inside & out. Side note, I am a petite girl...this vehicle suits me perfectly! My boyfriend is 6'2 & he says he fits comfortably in the passenger seat however when the sea is that far back it is difficult to have ample visibility when backing up. lol. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse