  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz 300-Class
  4. Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Features & Specs

More about the 1990 300-Class
Overview
See 300-Class Inventory
See 300-Class Inventory
See 300-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG161617
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg15/18 mpg16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/361.0 mi.285.0/342.0 mi.296.0/370.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG161617
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm188 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm188 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower177 hp @ 5700 rpm177 hp @ 5700 rpm177 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.39.9 ft.36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.37.4 in.36.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.53.0 in.55.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.36.8 in.36.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.4 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.33.9 in.33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.55.6 in.55.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity77 cu.ft.77 cu.ft.no
Length188.2 in.188.2 in.187.2 in.
Curb weight3560 lbs.3835 lbs.3315 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.3 cu.ft.42.3 cu.ft.14.6 cu.ft.
Height59.8 in.60.2 in.56.3 in.
Wheel base110.2 in.110.2 in.110.2 in.
Width68.5 in.68.5 in.68.5 in.
See 300-Class InventorySee 300-Class InventorySee 300-Class Inventory

Related Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles