2020 McLaren GT Features & Specs
|Overview
See GT Inventory
Starting MSRP
$215,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|2
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$215,500
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$215,500
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$215,500
|Torque
|465 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|612 hp @ 7500 rpm
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$215,500
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$215,500
|MSO Black Pack
|yes
|Luxe
|yes
|MSO Gloss Carbon Fiber Exterior Pack
|yes
|Pioneer
|yes
|Premium Pack
|yes
|MSO Bright Pack
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$215,500
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$215,500
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$215,500
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$215,500
|MSO Carbon Fiber Extended Sill Finishers
|yes
|Softgrain Aniline Leather Luggage Bay Floor
|yes
|MSO Carbon Fiber Interior Components
|yes
|Contrast Double Piping And Aesthetic Stitching
|yes
|Luggage Retention Strap
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$215,500
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$215,500
|bucket front seats
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$215,500
|MSO Painted Key
|yes
|Car Cover
|yes
|Ashtray
|yes
|MSO Electrochromic Panoramic Roof
|yes
|15-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Special Color Brake Calipers
|yes
|Lithium Ion Vehicle Battery Charger
|yes
|Gloss Black Wheel Finish
|yes
|Panoramic Privacy Tinted Glass Roof
|yes
|Sports Exhaust
|yes
|Carbon Ceramic Brakes
|yes
|Gloss Black Diamond Cut Wheel Finish
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$215,500
|Length
|184.4 in.
|Curb weight
|3384 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|5.3 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.3 in.
|Height
|47.8 in.
|Wheel base
|105.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$215,500
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$215,500
|21 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|295/35R21 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
