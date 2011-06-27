2020 McLaren 570S Features & Specs
|Overview
See 570S Inventory
Starting MSRP
$192,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$192,500
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$192,500
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$192,500
|Torque
|443 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|562 hp @ 7500 rpm
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$192,500
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$192,500
|Luxury Pack
|yes
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Exterior Pack
|yes
|Track Pack
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Interior Upgrade
|yes
|Security Pack
|yes
|MSO Defined Black Pack
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Exterior Pack 2
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Exterior Pack 1
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$192,500
|320 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$192,500
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$192,500
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$192,500
|Carbon Fiber Interior Components
|yes
|McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) w/Three Cameras
|yes
|Touring Carbon Fiber Racing Seats
|yes
|MSO Defined Ignition Key
|yes
|Power Adjustable Heated Memory Sports Seats
|yes
|MSO Defined Extended Carbon Fiber Sill Covers w/McLaren Branding
|yes
|Ashtray
|yes
|Regular Carbon Fiber Racing Seats
|yes
|Power Adjustable Steering Column
|yes
|McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT)
|yes
|Non-Contrast Stitch
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Sill Finishers w/McLaren Branding
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Seat Backs
|yes
|Carbon Black/Alcantara Steering Wheel
|yes
|MSO Defined Color Seatbelts
|yes
|Leather/Alcantara Headlining
|yes
|Bowers & Wilkins Audio System
|yes
|Non-Contrast Facia Inner Stitching
|yes
|Contrast Stitching Seat Trim
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$192,500
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$192,500
|sport front seats
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$192,500
|MSO Defined Dark Palladium Roof
|yes
|Diamond Cut Wheel Finish
|yes
|5 Twin-Spoke Lightweight Forged Wheels
|yes
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler
|yes
|Special Color Brake Calipers
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Side Skirts
|yes
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Front Splitter
|yes
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Roof
|yes
|Stealth Exhaust Finisher
|yes
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Rear Bumper
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Wheel Arches
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Diffuser
|yes
|10-Spoke Lightweight Forged Wheels
|yes
|Lithium Ion Battery Charger
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Door Mirror Casings
|yes
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Exterior Door Inserts
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Side Intakes
|yes
|MSO Defined Titanium Super Sports Exhaust w/Nano Clear Exhaust Finisher
|yes
|Stealth Wheel Finish
|yes
|Car Cover
|yes
|Soft Close Doors
|yes
|MSO Nano Black Exhaust Finisher
|yes
|Model Designation Delete
|yes
|10-Spoke Super Lightweight Forged Wheels
|yes
|MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Rear Deck And Service Cover
|yes
|Vehicle Lift
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Aero Blades
|yes
|Pirelli P ZERO Tires
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$192,500
|Height
|47.3 in.
|Length
|178.3 in.
|Curb weight
|2895 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$192,500
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$192,500
|285/35R20 tires
|yes
|20 x 10.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the 570S
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$192,500
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2020 McLaren 570S info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Kia Sedona 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Stinger
- 2021 Kia Sedona
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2020 Kia Soul
- 2020 Optima Hybrid
- 2021 Seltos
- 2019 Forte
- 2019 Kia Sorento
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- Mazda CX-3 2020