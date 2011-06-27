  1. Home
2020 McLaren 570S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque443 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower562 hp @ 7500 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
Packages
Luxury Packyes
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Exterior Packyes
Track Packyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Upgradeyes
Security Packyes
MSO Defined Black Packyes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Pack 2yes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Pack 1yes
In-Car Entertainment
320 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Carbon Fiber Interior Componentsyes
McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) w/Three Camerasyes
Touring Carbon Fiber Racing Seatsyes
MSO Defined Ignition Keyyes
Power Adjustable Heated Memory Sports Seatsyes
MSO Defined Extended Carbon Fiber Sill Covers w/McLaren Brandingyes
Ashtrayyes
Regular Carbon Fiber Racing Seatsyes
Power Adjustable Steering Columnyes
McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT)yes
Non-Contrast Stitchyes
Carbon Fiber Sill Finishers w/McLaren Brandingyes
Carbon Fiber Seat Backsyes
Carbon Black/Alcantara Steering Wheelyes
MSO Defined Color Seatbeltsyes
Leather/Alcantara Headliningyes
Bowers & Wilkins Audio Systemyes
Non-Contrast Facia Inner Stitchingyes
Contrast Stitching Seat Trimyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
sport front seatsyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
MSO Defined Dark Palladium Roofyes
Diamond Cut Wheel Finishyes
5 Twin-Spoke Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Rear Spoileryes
Special Color Brake Calipersyes
Carbon Fiber Side Skirtsyes
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Front Splitteryes
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Roofyes
Stealth Exhaust Finisheryes
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Rear Bumperyes
Carbon Fiber Wheel Archesyes
Carbon Fiber Diffuseryes
10-Spoke Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
Lithium Ion Battery Chargeryes
Carbon Fiber Door Mirror Casingsyes
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Exterior Door Insertsyes
Carbon Fiber Side Intakesyes
MSO Defined Titanium Super Sports Exhaust w/Nano Clear Exhaust Finisheryes
Stealth Wheel Finishyes
Car Coveryes
Soft Close Doorsyes
MSO Nano Black Exhaust Finisheryes
Model Designation Deleteyes
10-Spoke Super Lightweight Forged Wheelsyes
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Rear Deck And Service Coveryes
Vehicle Liftyes
Carbon Fiber Aero Bladesyes
Pirelli P ZERO Tiresyes
Measurements
Height47.3 in.
Length178.3 in.
Curb weight2895 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Paris Blue
  • Helios Orange
  • Borealis
  • Silver
  • Blue
  • Ventura Orange
  • Sicilian Yellow
  • Burton Blue
  • Abyss Black
  • Papaya Spark
  • Vega Blue
  • Sarthe Grey
  • Amethyst Black
  • Ceramic Grey
  • Lantana Purple
  • Muriwai White
  • Silica White
  • Bourbon
  • Pacific
  • Vermillion Red
  • Onyx Black
  • Curacao Blue
  • White
  • Cobalt Violet
  • Storm Grey
  • McLaren Orange
  • Mantis Green
  • Blade Silver
  • Pearl White
  • Ice Silver
  • Volcano Orange
  • Fire Black
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Carbon Black, leather
  • Carbon Black/Jet Black/Stone Grey, leather
  • Jet Black/Apex Red, leather
  • Natural Tan/Carbon Black, leather
  • Jet Black/Almond White, leather
  • Jet Black/Sicilian Yellow, leather
  • Carbon Black/McLaren Orange, leather
  • Carbon Black/Almond White, leather
Tires & Wheels
285/35R20 tiresyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
