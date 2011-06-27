Used 1991 Mazda Navajo Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289.5/366.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity70 cu.ft.
Length175.3 in.
Curb weight3851 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base102.1 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Newport Blue Metallic
