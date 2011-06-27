  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda MPV
  4. Used 1997 Mazda MPV
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Mazda MPV Features & Specs

More about the 1997 MPV
Overview
See MPV Inventory
See MPV Inventory
See MPV Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171517
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg14/17 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/392.0 mi.277.2/336.6 mi.294.0/392.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.6 gal.19.8 gal.19.6 gal.
Combined MPG171517
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque169 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm169 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm169 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 5000 rpm155 hp @ 5000 rpm155 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height68.9 in.71.5 in.68.9 in.
Wheel base110.4 in.110.4 in.110.4 in.
Length183.5 in.183.5 in.183.5 in.
Width71.9 in.71.9 in.71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sand Metallic
  • Hunter Green Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Rainforest Green Mica Pearl
  • Crimson Pearl Metallic
  • Hunter Green Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Rainforest Green Mica Pearl
  • Crimson Pearl Metallic
  • Sand Metallic
  • Hunter Green Pearl Metallic
  • Crimson Pearl Metallic
  • Rainforest Green Mica Pearl
  • White
  • Sand Metallic
See MPV InventorySee MPV InventorySee MPV Inventory

Related Used 1997 Mazda MPV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles