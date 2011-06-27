Used 2002 Mazda Millenia Consumer Reviews
2002 Millenia
I got this car with 137k miles on it and kept it for almost 5 years. This is a luxury car and is expensive to repair. I recommend financing a certified car if you want this. Something had to be changed every few months and it usually cost north of $1000. I spent around $2000 (and even more) every year to keep this car on the road. Parts are overpriced ($330 per engine mount is insane and there are 4 of them!). The check engine light is a huge issue with this car. As it ages, many exhaust components need to be changed (vacuum lines, egr port, catalytic converters, o2 sensors...the list goes on). I can only recommend this car to a mechanic or someone with deep pockets. It loves maintenance.
Lemon?
I bought my Millenia new in 2002. Had problems with it from beginning. It is the white with gold bottom. Loved all the extras for the price. Very loud interior road noise. So bad you can't talk on cell. Engine light problems early on, caused by Mazda requiring premium fuel--which they later revised--but not until they had to work on the engine 5 times! Very tough dealing with Mazda. I read other reviews about how quiet theirs are. I wonder if we're talking about the same car. I even bought new tires that are supposed to be known for their quiet ride. When those didn't help, I realized it was the car. I'm glad all the others are satisfied. It was a lot of car for the price, but a lemon!
S Model Problems
I've had my S since 2002, always had basic maintenance done. It has 95000 anad is due for Timing belt change to the tune of $2500. Valve covers leaking into cylinders, misfiring and not burning all gas which might be hurting the cat converter. Might need ignition coils, clogged ECG valve. This car was fine until now and now its going to cost over $3500 or more to get these things fixed. Very expensive car to maintain with higher mileage. Think twice about buying a used S model unless you have deep pockets.
Mazda Millenia
Bought this car in 2008, very good mileage 72,900. Love this car handles great good gas mileage looks great. Wish they bring them back 2011.
Great car!
I bought this car used - 2 years old with 26,000 miles. I've now had it for 6 years and have had only tires and brakes needing replacement. It's been a great car and I love driving it. Just wish it was a bit better on mileage, but can't complain, 'cause it really gets up and goes!
Sponsored cars related to the Millenia
Related Used 2002 Mazda Millenia info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2020 CX-5
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 CX-5
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 CX-3
- Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2019
- 2020 Mazda 6