Used 2002 Mazda Millenia Consumer Reviews

2002 Millenia alwayssunny , 09/15/2014 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I got this car with 137k miles on it and kept it for almost 5 years. This is a luxury car and is expensive to repair. I recommend financing a certified car if you want this. Something had to be changed every few months and it usually cost north of $1000. I spent around $2000 (and even more) every year to keep this car on the road. Parts are overpriced ($330 per engine mount is insane and there are 4 of them!). The check engine light is a huge issue with this car. As it ages, many exhaust components need to be changed (vacuum lines, egr port, catalytic converters, o2 sensors...the list goes on). I can only recommend this car to a mechanic or someone with deep pockets. It loves maintenance.

Lemon? kahuna , 08/13/2006 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought my Millenia new in 2002. Had problems with it from beginning. It is the white with gold bottom. Loved all the extras for the price. Very loud interior road noise. So bad you can't talk on cell. Engine light problems early on, caused by Mazda requiring premium fuel--which they later revised--but not until they had to work on the engine 5 times! Very tough dealing with Mazda. I read other reviews about how quiet theirs are. I wonder if we're talking about the same car. I even bought new tires that are supposed to be known for their quiet ride. When those didn't help, I realized it was the car. I'm glad all the others are satisfied. It was a lot of car for the price, but a lemon!

S Model Problems MazdaFan , 12/21/2009 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I've had my S since 2002, always had basic maintenance done. It has 95000 anad is due for Timing belt change to the tune of $2500. Valve covers leaking into cylinders, misfiring and not burning all gas which might be hurting the cat converter. Might need ignition coils, clogged ECG valve. This car was fine until now and now its going to cost over $3500 or more to get these things fixed. Very expensive car to maintain with higher mileage. Think twice about buying a used S model unless you have deep pockets.

Mazda Millenia frankie , 03/30/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought this car in 2008, very good mileage 72,900. Love this car handles great good gas mileage looks great. Wish they bring them back 2011.