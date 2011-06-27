  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda Millenia
  4. Used 2002 Mazda Millenia
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(89)
Appraise this car

2002 Mazda Millenia Review

Pros & Cons

  • Attractive exterior styling and interior design, supercharged Millenia S engine, competitive price.
  • Cramped interior, weak base engine, lack of brand cache, floaty highway ride, aging platform.
Other years
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Mazda Millenia for Sale
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,343 - $3,220
Used Millenia for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Not really a luxury car and not really a sport sedan, Millenia is past its expiration date.

Vehicle overview

The Mazda Millenia leads a dual-purpose life. It comes in two versions: the Millenia and the Millenia S. In terms of price, the base Millenia competes against cars like the Honda Accord EX V6 and the Nissan Maxima, while the Millenia S goes up against sporty entry-level luxury cars like the Audi A4, Acura TL and Lincoln LS.

The Millenia has been around in its current iteration since 1995. To keep the car fresh, Mazda recently updated the car's styling. Never a standout in terms of design, the Millenia's revised hood, fenders, bumper, grille and headlights certainly helped matters. Today's Millenia is an attractive car.

Inside, leather trim is standard equipment. There's also a premium audio system, a center console with dual-level storage, a leather armrest cover, a 12-volt power point and dual covered cupholders. Dressed in a snazzy two-tone interior color scheme, Millenia's cabin boasts a leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob and parking brake. Rounding things out are items such as power lumbar support, rear-seat cupholders and retained accessory power. As was the case last year, traction control and heated front seats are part of the Four-Seasons package. The Special Edition package includes a special front grille, black exterior paint and a black-and-ivory trimmed interior.

The main difference between the Millenia and Millenia S is their engines. The base Millenia is powered by a 2.5-liter V6 that makes 170 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 160 pound-feet of torque at 4,800 rpm. The supercharged 2.3-liter V6 in the Millenia S makes 210 horsepower at 5,300 rpm and 210 pound-feet of torque at 3,500 rpm. Both are equipped with four-speed automatic transmissions. The Millenia's 170 horsepower is a bit wanting, so it's best to step up to the Millenia S, if you're looking for power. Acceleration is strong, as long as summer heat isn't sapping the engine's strength. On the road, the Millenia's suspension does a good job of quelling body roll in turns, but exhibits an excessively floaty ride on the highway. Mazda considers the Nissan Maxima, the Infiniti I35, the Toyota Avalon and the Acura TL to be the Millenia's primary competitors. That's heady company, and given the Mazda's age, basic luxury amenities, interior packaging and dearth of performance capability, the 6 cannot arrive soon enough.

2002 Highlights

Now that the brilliant 6 sport sedan has been approved for production, the Millenia's days are numbered. Understandably, changes for 2002 barely register on the Richter scale. Are you ready for this? An auto-dimming mirror with compass is standard, and Snow White Pearl paint is changed to Snow Flake White Pearl paint. You can also get a Special Edition with a chrome-finished front grille, a black exterior and a black-and-ivory interior with titanium trim.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Mazda Millenia.

5(79%)
4(16%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
89 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 89 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2002 Millenia
alwayssunny,09/15/2014
I got this car with 137k miles on it and kept it for almost 5 years. This is a luxury car and is expensive to repair. I recommend financing a certified car if you want this. Something had to be changed every few months and it usually cost north of $1000. I spent around $2000 (and even more) every year to keep this car on the road. Parts are overpriced ($330 per engine mount is insane and there are 4 of them!). The check engine light is a huge issue with this car. As it ages, many exhaust components need to be changed (vacuum lines, egr port, catalytic converters, o2 sensors...the list goes on). I can only recommend this car to a mechanic or someone with deep pockets. It loves maintenance.
Lemon?
kahuna,08/13/2006
I bought my Millenia new in 2002. Had problems with it from beginning. It is the white with gold bottom. Loved all the extras for the price. Very loud interior road noise. So bad you can't talk on cell. Engine light problems early on, caused by Mazda requiring premium fuel--which they later revised--but not until they had to work on the engine 5 times! Very tough dealing with Mazda. I read other reviews about how quiet theirs are. I wonder if we're talking about the same car. I even bought new tires that are supposed to be known for their quiet ride. When those didn't help, I realized it was the car. I'm glad all the others are satisfied. It was a lot of car for the price, but a lemon!
S Model Problems
MazdaFan,12/21/2009
I've had my S since 2002, always had basic maintenance done. It has 95000 anad is due for Timing belt change to the tune of $2500. Valve covers leaking into cylinders, misfiring and not burning all gas which might be hurting the cat converter. Might need ignition coils, clogged ECG valve. This car was fine until now and now its going to cost over $3500 or more to get these things fixed. Very expensive car to maintain with higher mileage. Think twice about buying a used S model unless you have deep pockets.
Mazda Millenia
frankie,03/30/2010
Bought this car in 2008, very good mileage 72,900. Love this car handles great good gas mileage looks great. Wish they bring them back 2011.
See all 89 reviews of the 2002 Mazda Millenia
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2002 Mazda Millenia features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2002 Mazda Millenia

Used 2002 Mazda Millenia Overview

The Used 2002 Mazda Millenia is offered in the following submodels: Millenia Sedan. Available styles include Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A), S 4dr Sedan (2.3L 6cyl S/C 4A), S Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.3L 6cyl S/C 4A), and Premium Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Mazda Millenia?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Mazda Millenias are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Mazda Millenia for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Mazda Millenia.

Can't find a used 2002 Mazda Millenias you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda Millenia for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,868.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $20,671.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda Millenia for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $12,129.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,185.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Mazda Millenia?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda Millenia lease specials

Related Used 2002 Mazda Millenia info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles