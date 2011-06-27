  1. Home
Used 1999 Mazda Millenia Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Millenia
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2020
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/432.0 mi.306.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG2020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm210 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.3 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5800 rpm210 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.37.9 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.1 in.55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.36.5 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.54.2 in.
Measurements
Length189.8 in.189.8 in.
Curb weight3241 lbs.3355 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.13.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.4.9 in.
Height54.9 in.54.9 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.108.3 in.
Width69.7 in.69.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black
  • Brilliant Black/Gentry Silver
  • Snow White Pearl Mica/Sand Mica
  • Rainforest Green Mica
  • Sand Mica
  • Snow White Pearl Mica
  • Emerald Mica
  • Emerald Mica
  • Rainforest Green Mica
  • Brilliant Black/Gentry Silver
  • Snow White Pearl Mica
  • Snow White Pearl Mica/Sand Mica
  • Brilliant Black
  • Sand Mica
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Beige
  • Gray
