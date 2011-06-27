Used 1999 Mazda Millenia Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/24 mpg
|17/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|306.0/432.0 mi.
|306.0/450.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|18.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|160 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|210 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|2.3 l
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 5800 rpm
|210 hp @ 5300 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.1 ft.
|34.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|37.9 in.
|Front leg room
|43.3 in.
|43.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.0 in.
|36.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.1 in.
|34.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.2 in.
|54.2 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|189.8 in.
|189.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3241 lbs.
|3355 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.3 cu.ft.
|13.3 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.9 in.
|4.9 in.
|Height
|54.9 in.
|54.9 in.
|Wheel base
|108.3 in.
|108.3 in.
|Width
|69.7 in.
|69.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
