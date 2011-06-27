Used 2012 Mazda 6 Consumer Reviews
Love love love
Absolutely would but again. At 100,000 miles I haven’t spent more than $250 on repairs. One headlight socket needed to be replaced and the tailpipe bracket came loose. It runs and accelerates like the day I bought it.
I finally got the mazda I always wanted.
It is a great car. The door lock mysteriously disappeared had drained the battery was a recall and cost me nothing. The only maintenance on the car is brakes and oil changes. It does not break down and drives great on the highway. I will upgrade in 2019 for an SUV. I just need more cargo space now.
Love Love Love! Hands down! On my third Mazda!
This is my second Mazda6. Previously, I had the 2009 Mazda6 iGrand Touring and an RX-8. Great build qualities on Mazda and reliability! I'm pretty much a Mazda family. Currently, I have the 2013 Mazda6 but built in 2012. My thoughts about this car is more than what I expected. The 2009-2013 are the best looking and best handling cars I've ever owned! I get compliments here and there and I am so proud of having this car. The style and characteristics of this car is different from Toyota, Honda, Hyundai.. etc. Some will nag that the 4cyl 170hp isn't the best but other car makers that have 4cyl don't have the much either so I cant complain. I take it easy on my car because I don't need to stress the car out plus it'll last long. The gas mileage is phenomenal it isn't close to 40mpg however if you take it easy it'll go far plus driving any car hard tends to bring down reliability and bad gas mileage. You can feel how solid when you drive it and take turns. It feels like your driving a higher end luxury/sports sedan without paying the over priced luxo-mobile brands. On the highway, the handling is smooth and controlled. On the city it is the same. I have the 18inch wheels stock and you can hear a bit of road noise but that's standard on bigger wheels and low profile tires. This car cabin is spacious and rear seating and trunk is huge! The I touring plus or grand touring models.. the gauges are beautiful in color and they are easy to read. The stock stereo sounds great too. It had aux/Bluetooth but no USB which isn't a big deal. Overall, I love the car and I'm happy with it. I get head turns and I feel safe in it.
Best Value in a Sporty Sedan
We all know that Mazda got a deal on Black, Gray and Silver paint but that's OK. For the price of Mazda 3 where else can you find a car that's fun to drive, handles better than the competition, has great seats, is relatively quiet inside (windows up) and has a huge trunk. Very important (to me) ... this is not a "Skyactiv" engine but the 2.5 4-cyl averages 30 mpg in mixed driving; with a clutch, you can coast up to traffic lights. Alas, it is not a drag-racer but will keep up with normal traffic. Engine will come on strong over 3K RPM but fuel mileage will suffer. At 10K miles on the clock, no mechanical or electrical issues. A well-built machine. Highly recommended.
Fun and practical
Honestly I was looking for a 3 but with all the incentives the 6 was a better deal. I like the looks, comfort and driving dynamics. The interior is comfortable and ergonomic. I love the 6M tranny, shifts easily and the clutch is pretty much perfect. My son keeps asking to borrow the keys and take it out (he's learning to drive a stick). So far so good.
