  1. Home
  2. Maybach
  3. Maybach 57
  4. Used 2010 Maybach 57
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Maybach 57 Features & Specs

More about the 2010 57
Overview
Starting MSRP
$405,500
See 57 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$366,000
See 57 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$455,500
See 57 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V12V12
Combined MPG121212
Total Seating444
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$405,500
Starting MSRP
$366,000
Starting MSRP
$455,500
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$405,500
Starting MSRP
$366,000
Starting MSRP
$455,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/16 mpg10/16 mpg10/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)291.0/465.6 mi.291.0/465.6 mi.291.0/465.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity29.1 gal.29.1 gal.29.1 gal.
Combined MPG121212
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$405,500
Starting MSRP
$366,000
Starting MSRP
$455,500
Torque738 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm664 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm738 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l5.5 l6.0 l
Horsepower604 hp @ 4800 rpm543 hp @ 5250 rpm631 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle43.9 ft.43.9 ft.43.9 ft.
Valves363636
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV12V12V12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$405,500
Starting MSRP
$366,000
Starting MSRP
$455,500
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
cornering lightsyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Rear power adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
brake dryingyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$405,500
Starting MSRP
$366,000
Starting MSRP
$455,500
Smoker's Packageyesyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$405,500
Starting MSRP
$366,000
Starting MSRP
$455,500
600 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
video monitoryesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesyesyes
AM/FM in center console-CD , CD-controller stereoyesyesyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesyesyes
Multi-CD located in center consoleyesyesyes
audio and video remote controlyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
21 total speakersyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
DVD playeryesyesyes
separate rear audioyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$405,500
Starting MSRP
$366,000
Starting MSRP
$455,500
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnoyes
Four zone climate controlyesyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
interior active charcoal air filteryesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesnoyes
carbon, alloy and leather trim on center consoleyesnono
cruise controlyesyesyes
carbon, alloy and leather trim on doorsyesnono
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
carbon, alloy and leather trim on dashyesnono
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
heated steering wheelyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
extended cabin heatingyesyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consolenoyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsnoyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashnoyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on shift knobnoyesno
leather and wood steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$405,500
Starting MSRP
$366,000
Starting MSRP
$455,500
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote window operationyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$405,500
Starting MSRP
$366,000
Starting MSRP
$455,500
3-Stage Active Ventilated Front Seatsyesyesno
Refrigerator In Rear Center Consoleyesyesno
3-Stage Active Ventilated Rear Seatsyesyesno
Electric Sliding Fabric Curtains for Rear Door Windowsyesyesno
DISTRONIC Adaptive Cruise Controlyesyesno
Retracting Folding Rear Tablesyesyesno
Three Place Rear Seatingyesyesno
Carbon Fiber and Black Piano Lacquer Trimyesnono
Black Poplar Wood and Black Piano Lacquer trimyesnono
Solar Module For Integral Solar Powered Cabin Ventilation Systemyesyesno
Audio Cassette Playernoyesno
Floor Mats w/Piping in Contrasting Leathernoyesno
Door Closing Mechanismnoyesno
Curtains in Rear Window in Different Colornoyesno
Honey Walnut High Gloss Trimnoyesno
Walnut Matte Finish Trimnoyesno
Carpeting in Different Maybach Colornoyesno
Curled Elm Matte Finish Trimnoyesno
Additional 12V Socket In Rearnoyesno
Black Poplar High Gloss Trimnoyesno
Emerald Green Interiornoyesno
Dashboard and Door Covers in Grand Nappa Leathernoyesno
Cover on Lower Front Seats in Nubuck Leathernoyesno
Additional Remote Controlnoyesno
Headliner in Different Alcantara Colornoyesno
CD/DVD Storage Compartmentnoyesno
Black Walnut High Gloss Trimnoyesno
Curled Elm High Gloss Trimnoyesno
Code-Free DVD Playernoyesno
Video Cassette Playernoyesno
Door Center Sections in Grand Nappa Leathernoyesno
Cancellation of Rear Window Curtainnoyesno
Light Maple High Gloss Trimnoyesno
Patented "Flacon Perfume Diffuser"nonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$405,500
Starting MSRP
$366,000
Starting MSRP
$455,500
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$405,500
Starting MSRP
$366,000
Starting MSRP
$455,500
10 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
premium leatheryesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
massagingyesyesyes
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.38.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room62.2 in.62.2 in.62.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$405,500
Starting MSRP
$366,000
Starting MSRP
$455,500
Rear head room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room61.5 in.61.5 in.61.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
multi-level heatingyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$405,500
Starting MSRP
$366,000
Starting MSRP
$455,500
KEYLESS-GOyesyesno
Antigua White Metallic Exterior Paintyesnono
External Communicatoryesyesno
10-Hole Forged Light-Alloy Wheelsnoyesno
Mercedes-Benz Standard Model Series Colorsnoyesno
Customer Specified Color Matchnoyesno
Color-Keyed Finish on Wheelsnoyesno
Chrome 10-Hole Forged Light-Alloy Wheelsnoyesno
Custom Colorsnoyesno
Special Colorsnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$405,500
Starting MSRP
$366,000
Starting MSRP
$455,500
Front track65.9 in.65.9 in.65.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.
Length225.5 in.225.5 in.225.5 in.
Curb weight6050 lbs.6030 lbs.6050 lbs.
Gross weight7187 lbs.7187 lbs.no
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.
Height61.3 in.62.0 in.62.0 in.
EPA interior volume127.0 cu.ft.127.0 cu.ft.127.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base133.5 in.133.5 in.133.5 in.
Width78.0 in.78.0 in.78.0 in.
Rear track66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$405,500
Starting MSRP
$366,000
Starting MSRP
$455,500
Exterior Colors
  • Baltic Black
  • Antigua White
  • Nevada Silver
  • Ayers Rock Red
  • Rocky Mountains Light Brown
  • Himalayas Dark Grey
  • Himalayas Medium Grey
  • Nayarit Silver
  • Himalayas Light Grey
  • Teide Light Grey
  • Alaska White
  • Teide Medium Grey
  • Ireland Dark Green
  • Ireland Medium Green
  • Cote d'Azur Dark Blue
  • Caspian Black
  • Lanzarote Chromaflair
  • Customer Specified Color Match
  • Custom Colors
  • Special Colors
  • Mercedes-Benz Standard Model Series Colors
  • Cote d'Azur Medium Blue
  • Cote d'Azur Light Blue
  • Rocky Mountains Dark Brown
  • Taiga Black/Rocky Mountain Light Brown
Interior Colors
  • Vesuvius Black/Black, premium leather
  • Aspen White/Black, premium leather
  • Vesuvius Black/Silver, premium leather
  • California Beige, premium leather
  • Maui Pearl, premium leather
  • Barrier Reef Red, premium leather
  • Galapagos Grey, premium leather
  • Labrador Anthracite, premium leather
  • Maldives Blue, premium leather
  • California Beige/Stromboli Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$405,500
Starting MSRP
$366,000
Starting MSRP
$455,500
275/45R20 110Y tiresyesnoyes
Performance tiresyesnoyes
alloy wheelsyesyesno
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
275/50R W tiresnoyesno
Null tiresnoyesno
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
chrome alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$405,500
Starting MSRP
$366,000
Starting MSRP
$455,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$405,500
Starting MSRP
$366,000
Starting MSRP
$455,500
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
See 57 InventorySee 57 InventorySee 57 Inventory

Related Used 2010 Maybach 57 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles