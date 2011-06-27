Used 2011 Lincoln Town Car Signature L Features & Specs
|Overview
See Town Car Inventory
Starting MSRP
$52,895
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$52,895
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$52,895
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304.0/456.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$52,895
|Torque
|287 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|239 hp @ 4900 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.5 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$52,895
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$52,895
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|separate rear audio
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|190 watts stereo output
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$52,895
|remote trunk release
|yes
|leather trim on center console
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|alloy and wood trim on doors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|alloy and wood trim on dash
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$52,895
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,895
|Trunk Organizer
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$52,895
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,895
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|60.3 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|57.0 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,895
|Rear head room
|37.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|58.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|45.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|59.9 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|heated
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,895
|P225/60R17 All-Season WSW Tires
|yes
|HID Headlamps
|yes
|17-inch 18-Spoke Polished Chrome Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Daytime Running Lights
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$52,895
|Front track
|63.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|21.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|221.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4518 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|21.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|59.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|137.3 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|123.7 in.
|Width
|78.5 in.
|Rear track
|65.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$52,895
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$52,895
|P225/60R17 tires
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Town Car
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$52,895
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|solid axle rear suspension
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$52,895
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Related Used 2011 Lincoln Town Car Signature L info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic