Used 2011 Lincoln Town Car Signature L Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,895
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque287 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower239 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle41.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
separate rear audioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
190 watts stereo outputyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Trunk Organizeryes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front head room39.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.3 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room58.3 in.
Rear leg room45.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.9 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
heatedyes
Exterior Options
P225/60R17 All-Season WSW Tiresyes
HID Headlampsyes
17-inch 18-Spoke Polished Chrome Alloy Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Daytime Running Lightsyes
Measurements
Front track63.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity21.0 cu.ft.
Length221.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight4518 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Height59.1 in.
EPA interior volume137.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base123.7 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track65.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Cherry Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light French Silk Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Camel, premium leather
  • Medium Light Stone, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
P225/60R17 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
