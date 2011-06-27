Purchaesd a 2011 in December of 2015 for 1/4 the retail price to replace a 2003 Crown Victoria. The dependability of the Ford made the purchase decision an easy one as I appreciated the simple roomy reliable qualities of the panther platform. The car is a georgeous silver metallic with a black leather interior and extremely classy. The car drives like a dream and feels like I am sitting on my couch at home, so much room. When you pull it up into the garage, it's that comfortable that you really don't want to get out, at least that's what the wife says. :) I have owned it for a year and have had to replace a light bulb, $10.00, a power lift gate latch $300.00, and a relay switch $160.00. So far I am very pleased with the car for its ride, comfort and space. The relay switch although inexpensive to replace caused havoc for a week giving the dealership fits trying to trouble shoot a mystery battery drain that appeared to come from a light control module but was actually from the air conditioner. The dealer's customer service far exceeded any I have ever had in the years of repairing vehicles. Kudos to Lincoln. I know that as vehicles become more and more technologically advanced as the years progress, my car, built on 1990's technology, will seem like a dud in comparison, and that's just fine with me. I will have a classic sedan.... dependable, comfortable, simple, with all of the creature comforts you really need. If any upgrades were to be made, an upgraded aftermarket Bluetooth, navigation setup would be all that's required. Anticipate keeping this one for the next 6-7 years and if it's still going strong, will push it to 10. When it's time to replace it, will there really be a car that can match the comfort and roominess because what's on the market now pails in comparrison....we shall see.

