  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Town Car
  4. Used 2011 Lincoln Town Car
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2011 Lincoln Town Car Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 Town Car
5(50%)4(33%)3(17%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
6 reviews
Write a review
See all Town Cars for sale
List Price Range
$9,500 - $12,000
Used Town Car for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Classic cruiser

Tim, 12/26/2016
Signature Limited 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
21 of 21 people found this review helpful

Purchaesd a 2011 in December of 2015 for 1/4 the retail price to replace a 2003 Crown Victoria. The dependability of the Ford made the purchase decision an easy one as I appreciated the simple roomy reliable qualities of the panther platform. The car is a georgeous silver metallic with a black leather interior and extremely classy. The car drives like a dream and feels like I am sitting on my couch at home, so much room. When you pull it up into the garage, it's that comfortable that you really don't want to get out, at least that's what the wife says. :) I have owned it for a year and have had to replace a light bulb, $10.00, a power lift gate latch $300.00, and a relay switch $160.00. So far I am very pleased with the car for its ride, comfort and space. The relay switch although inexpensive to replace caused havoc for a week giving the dealership fits trying to trouble shoot a mystery battery drain that appeared to come from a light control module but was actually from the air conditioner. The dealer's customer service far exceeded any I have ever had in the years of repairing vehicles. Kudos to Lincoln. I know that as vehicles become more and more technologically advanced as the years progress, my car, built on 1990's technology, will seem like a dud in comparison, and that's just fine with me. I will have a classic sedan.... dependable, comfortable, simple, with all of the creature comforts you really need. If any upgrades were to be made, an upgraded aftermarket Bluetooth, navigation setup would be all that's required. Anticipate keeping this one for the next 6-7 years and if it's still going strong, will push it to 10. When it's time to replace it, will there really be a car that can match the comfort and roominess because what's on the market now pails in comparrison....we shall see.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Lincoln Town Car Reviews

Vicki , 09/01/2010
36 of 42 people found this review helpful

Yes, I agree with the comment that most Lincoln Towncars are sighted parked outside most major airports. Being in the transportation business I can honestly say that 2005-2007 Lincoln Towncars that are owned by this transporation company have over 300,000 miles, are in great shape exterior/interior wise. Mechanical sound and up to the challenge of making the 140 mile round trip airport runs 2-3 times a day. It is our honest opinion that Lincoln has continued to make a superior product in the TownCar series.

Report Abuse

Glacial Acceleration? Bad Mileage??

geustis, 09/04/2011
24 of 29 people found this review helpful

According to my dash mileage computer, I'm averaging 26mpg highway (@70-75mph.) Thats 1mpg better than the turbocharged V6 in the MKZ which is remarkable considering the town car has the advantage in length, width and mass. 0-60 time is around 8 seconds. 8seconds! (This is not a sportscar). The car feels surprisingly nimble and light on its feet for such a large car. Cruising at eighty feels effortless and passing at 95 is easy. The suspension is designed for absorbing flaws in the road, but is adequate for swerving around a cinderblock lying on the freeway.

Report Abuse

My own Moby Dick

Rich Harty, 04/24/2018
Signature Limited 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

You should be a fan of V8s and large cars. It has many features like memory seats, mirrors and pedal adjustments, without all the distractions of a center display and driver aids that are so distracting in new cars.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Not my old tc

Richard R, 05/29/2016
Signature Limited 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
1 of 7 people found this review helpful

Owned a 1998 t.c. Cartier was twice this car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Town Cars for sale

Related Used 2011 Lincoln Town Car info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles