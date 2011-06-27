  1. Home
Used 1996 Lincoln Town Car Signature Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 4250 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
Front shoulder room62.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room57.0 in.
Rear leg room41.1 in.
Rear shoulder room62.1 in.
Measurements
Length218.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4040 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.3 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base117.4 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Violet
  • Medium Wedgewood Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Baltic
  • Toreador Red
  • Black
  • Cypress Gold Frost Metallic
  • Willow Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Ivory Metallic
  • Opal Opalescent Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Dark Cordovan
  • Light Saddle Metallic
