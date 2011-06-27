  1. Home
Used 1990 Lincoln Town Car Signature Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 3200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
Front shoulder room62.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room57.8 in.
Rear leg room42.8 in.
Rear shoulder room62.0 in.
Measurements
Length220.2 in.
Curb weight4025 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.0 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base117.4 in.
Width78.1 in.
