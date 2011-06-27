Used 2002 Lexus SC 430 Consumer Reviews
'02 SC430
Bought the car 1 year ago @ 12 years of age with 100K and loving. All original equipment is still functioning perfectly and car is running strong, with the exception of 3 busted speakers that I replaced.
great car
I never keep a new car past 4-5 years. I have owned my 2002 SC430 14 years. I still struggle if I want a convertible again, what is better?? I have pampered it like a baby and it still looks new. If you can find a well kept one, buy it.
SC 430 ("02")
Ok, I've owned this "02" for only about 3 months, but only drives it for weekends only. I also own a "91" LS400 which is still running like new with a 140K plus. The SC is a all that and more from the modern exterior to the flawless interior (except for the cup holder, no biggie). Every time I drive, I'm always stopped to ask whether it's a 2010 or what? This most definitely was ahead of its time for a "02" I'll tell anyone, once you drive a LEXUS, you wouldn't want to drive anything ELSE!
My fifth one
I just purchased an 02 SC430 and I am loving it!! Let me start by saying this is my 5th Lexus. I've owned 2 LS400, SC400, GS300 and now this SC430. I had no problem purchasing this vehicle w/98,000 mile on it and it looks brand new. (Garage Kept) The car has had every scheduled maintenance service since the car was purchased. It drives just like the 2010 and I saved thousands.. I've owned many other brands, but Lexus is my favorite. Now that I'm hitting mid life crisis I will stay w/Lexus from here on out!!
What a car!
Just got the car this morning and drove it to work! What a fun drive! Noise is little high but the ride is very smooth! I think I got a great deal for 2002 SC430 with 23000 miles for 25K. Not bad! I love it so far!
