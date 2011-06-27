Used 1992 Lexus SC 300 Consumer Reviews

sc300 5spd Bubbles , 06/29/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Strong and Good looking. Only problem is electrical stuff. Things get tricky when wires get old and dirty. Report Abuse

Fun, Dependable Sport Luxury Coupe Kim , 08/15/2005 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 125,000 miles on it and I have had it about 2 years and it now has about 131,000 miles on it. Never had a SINGLE issue/problem with this car and it drives like a dream. However, there is a minor oil leak or transmission fluid leak that I have just recently noticed so I will need to have that fixed, otherwise for being a 13 year old vehicle I cannot believe the exceptional reliablity this car has given me!

My SC300 Fstr , 07/27/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought mine new in 1992 and it remains my favorite car. Have an 07 ES350, nice car, just not SC300 nice. The SC is still rock solid and sexy looking and sounding. This car is a modern day classic.

my l michael lee , 03/03/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful fair gas mileage price for dealer maintenance high i will buy it again