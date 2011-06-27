  1. Home
Used 1992 Lexus SC 300 Consumer Reviews

4.9
21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

sc300 5spd

Bubbles, 06/29/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Strong and Good looking. Only problem is electrical stuff. Things get tricky when wires get old and dirty.

Fun, Dependable Sport Luxury Coupe

Kim, 08/15/2005
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought this car with 125,000 miles on it and I have had it about 2 years and it now has about 131,000 miles on it. Never had a SINGLE issue/problem with this car and it drives like a dream. However, there is a minor oil leak or transmission fluid leak that I have just recently noticed so I will need to have that fixed, otherwise for being a 13 year old vehicle I cannot believe the exceptional reliablity this car has given me!

My SC300

Fstr, 07/27/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought mine new in 1992 and it remains my favorite car. Have an 07 ES350, nice car, just not SC300 nice. The SC is still rock solid and sexy looking and sounding. This car is a modern day classic.

my l

michael lee, 03/03/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

fair gas mileage price for dealer maintenance high i will buy it again

Awesome Car!

STM, 06/16/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This has been the most maintenance free car I have ever owned. I have over 140k on it now, and I wouldn't hesitate to take this car across the country tomorrow. It's super reliable, comfy, quiet, smooth, and has lots of style. There's got to be a reason that Lexus didn't change it for 10 years. The only thing I might do different if I were to buy another one, would be to get the SC400 to get a little more HP, and a little smoother ride. There's little difference in weight and economy between the two...

