Used 2001 Lexus RX 300 Consumer Reviews
How about this for a catchy title----OVER 203,000
Over 203,000 miles and STILL GOING. Bought this car with 60,000 miles back in 2008. Just minor repairs since. At 150,000 miles my mechanic replaced water pump, all hoses and gaskets, along with timing belt for $1000 total. Keep in mind, this was all preventive maintenance that I requested even though nothing was wrong with the car. The only negative I might improve upon is the thin leather covering the seats. Could be a little better quality. Now I am looking for another car but am hesitant to give up this car as I am worried about the quality of my next car.
Transmission break down.
I have 115000 miles. The transmission had failed on the freeway. Cost to have it fixed with a remanufactured transmission from same dealer is $3400. Surprized to find this failure at 115000 miles. did not have this problem with US cars even with mileage more than 150000. Are we blind sighted to the quality of Lexus? This dos not complain about the failing door locks and engine light on etc.
160,000 and still going strong
I bought this vehicle used with 120k miles. Aside from oil changes and new tires, I've only had to replace the belts. I've put 40k miles on it over the past 2 years. If you jumped in and drove the vehicle without looking at the odometer, you'd never know it had 160k miles. The ride is still comfortable and the engine runs strong. My Lexus has been good to me so far.
What a great suv that rides like luxury car
I have been driving this suv for the last 7 years without any major problems, all that was needed were regular oil changes, periodic transmission fluid changes and brakes. Did major tune up recently cost me less than $700. Very comfortable quite ride and very reliable.
RX300 2001 Problems Transmissions
Gentlemen, 2001 RX 300 has a company defect. The transmissions are failing; I have replace the transmission twice so far at 120,000 miles. I believe this to be a factory problem with the entire model for several years 1999 through 2002. I wish Lexus would step up to the plate and fix these vehicle's transmissions. $2500 to $6,000 EACH REPAIR!
