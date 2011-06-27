Used 1999 Lexus RX 300 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1819
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/20 mpg17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/344.0 mi.292.4/378.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG1819
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm220 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 5800 rpm220 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.41.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.39.5 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.40.7 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.55.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.57.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.39.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.55.2 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.57.0 in.
Measurements
Length180.1 in.180.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight3900 lbs.3692 lbs.
Gross weight4950 lbs.4950 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.4 cu.ft.30.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.7 in.7.7 in.
Height65.7 in.65.7 in.
Maximum payload1050.0 lbs.1050.0 lbs.
Wheel base103.1 in.103.1 in.
Width71.5 in.71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Onyx
  • Millennium Silver Metallic
  • Woodland Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Pearl
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Desert Bronze Metallic
  • Golden Pearl
  • Burnished Gold Metallic
  • Woodland Pearl
  • Black Onyx
  • Millennium Silver Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Golden Pearl
  • Burnished Gold Metallic
  • Desert Bronze Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Ivory
  • Gray
  • Ivory
