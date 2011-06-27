  1. Home
2020 Lexus NX 300h Consumer Reviews

This car is very luxurious and easy to drjve

ALLYSON TAYLOR , 06/25/2020
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I got my car. Red with a beige interior. It is beautifully appointed and I am familiar with the TouchPad for the entertainment section. The trunk is not big, but adequate for the size of the car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
OFF Road with the Lexus NX 300 H

Mark Mulcahy, 08/04/2020
4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I have grown up off-road. Was very disappointed with the Lexus RX H off road. The Hybrid System kept over heating and the vehicle had very little traction. The NX however was very impressive. AWD is standard and the vehicle climbs very well, traction was amazing. When off road, the silence of the electric engine was very helpful creeping up on wildlife. Did not have to stress on fuel levels as I was moving at a very deliberate pace using the electric motors when possible. It's limited width is also a benefit when maneuvering small forest roads lined with trees and boulders. I slept in the vehicle 2 nights and I am 5'11 very comfortable with a sleeping pad. Too quiet inside had to open the sun roof and cover with some mosquito netting to hear the wilderness. I even traversed a a couple of water hazards with no difficulty. The main issue was ground clearance, I could have used 3 more inches. The vehicle was loaded with gear, so I could have saved a 1/2 inch or so by leaving it behind, but I was out there in the wilderness so I needed water, provisions and food. I would not recommend driving this vehicle off road unless you are an experienced off road driver. Looking at upgrading the tires for my next trip to try and gain some additional clearance, thought about a lift as well but not sure what that would do to the sophisticated computer systems on board.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
