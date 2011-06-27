Used 2015 Lexus IS 350 Consumer Reviews

My second IS and it's nice G$ , 10/14/2015 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Pros: - The car performs perfectly for the US. It easily accelerates to speed (and for passing on the highway) and it handles like a dream when the roads get twisty. - You're going to play with the guage cluster a lot. It's cool and fun. - The seats are probably the most comfortable I've ever had in a luxury sports sedan (owned or ridden in is300, bmw 328xi, audi s4). This vehicle is comfy. - It's a Lexus. It just works. And when I'm done driving it, the resale value of this car will be fantastic. (I sold my old is300 after 10 years for $10k.) - It's got all the luxury I need (heated seats/steering wheel, ventilated seats, nav system, blindspot detection with crosstraffic (saved me twice already), bluetooth, USB port, etc.) - It's really roomy compared to the old IS300 (and they finally made the seats split folding!) Cons: - It does sit low. I'm also a cyclist, so I've added a hitch to the rear which makes it worse! It will get rock chips in the hood. And it will rub on steep driveways. - It's not great on fuel economy. I generally don't "play" with it a lot and I'm getting around 22mpg. - The brakes do produce a lot of dust, so expect to give it a cleaning regularly Go see it in person. Some people hate the styling, but I think it's less gaudy in person. (The photos of the front make it look awful.) I haven't had it in the snow yet, but I expect that the AWD and all season tires will do just fine. Update 4/17/2016.... I've now been through some winter driving in DC with the car. I have the AWD and it felt as solid as my 2005 Infiniti FX35 in the snow. I was able to drive it up to Pennsylvania to go snowboarding 4 or 5 times without issue. That said, I suspect if the snow got deep (over the bumper) that the snow performance could degrade pretty quickly. (The car sits fairly low.) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love This Car! Jason , 12/12/2015 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I got a '15 CPO Fsport AWD Nebula gray - After etensively driving the '14 BMW 328i & 15 Audi Q50 - the overall exterior lines, road performance and overall ride quality of the IS350 outperformed its competitors. Pros: Though it lacks the horsepower at the line of the Q50- it Brakes and handles like a dream at high speed - put it in sport ++ mode and the suspension brakign and handline tighten and you actually feel really safe takign the turns at high speed! The Rioja red F-sport interior includes the race stitching, metallic side panel, F-sport badging, and maybe one the coolest LED instrument gauges out there. At first I hated the front grill, but seriosuly go see one of these in person - it looks mean - the side profile and sightlines in the fsport version are some of the prettiest on the road imho. Have only owned this for 2 weeks - so havent test it for winter conditions but the all seasons shoudl be fine with awd. I have it in sport & ++ mode a lot so my mpg prolly not the best. Cons: The backseat is pretty small unless you have little kids like me, legroom could be cramped with an older family. Make sure and get the protection package put on it, as you will get rock chips on lower sitting front end. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Luxury compact car Richard , 11/20/2015 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful This is my first IS350 F-Sport, and I love it. Fun to drive on both highway and city. Very quiet on the road. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Car doe not to start after sitting for a few days sadlexusowner , 05/07/2015 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 18 of 38 people found this review helpful We bought a Lexus IS 350 f sport as a second car for a two person retired couple. Salesperson knew we did not drive it regularly and it could sit for week or two at a time. I was surprised to find out after 8 days the car would not start. After discussing the issue with Lexus, they stated this is standard on many Lexus models. The car draws so much electricity when not in use, if the car sits for "8" days will not start. If the car is left at the airport locked, you can not get in the car to even jump it. Lexus's answer: They will provide a plug in solar panel to mount to the car, or a battery plug in!!!!!! Yes, honestly that was the answer. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse