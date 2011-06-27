Used 1994 Lexus GS 300 Consumer Reviews

Most Dependable Car I've Ever Owned Most Dependable , 04/05/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Have never had any major problems with car. Has outlasted every car I have ever owned. Drives and rides better than much newer vehicles I currently own. Report Abuse

Great Car karlgnau , 03/02/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We bought this car used, with 36,000 miles--now have 99,000 on it. This is a high quality car showing some interior wear but performing and performing without problems. Only brakes and tires have been needed beyond regular maintenance items. We love it!

Goodbye to an old firend Steve M , 04/14/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Folks, I just sold my 1994 Lexus GS300 and I felt compelled to say something about how wonderful this car has been. I bought it in 1997 as Lexus Certified Pre-Owned vehicle and it has served me well these past 8+ year. There is no doubt in my mind that this is one of the best vehicles ever produced for mass consumption on the planet. Rock-solid reliability, great styling, and longevity are the high points. I'm convinced the straight-6 will run forever. Performance (although not bad) and rear seat room are lows. All in all, I would do this again in a heart beat. If you're considering this vehicle, buy it and enjoy for many years to come. Categorically the best car I have ever owned.

Lexury Greenwood , 12/01/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Owned 7 years and it's my favorite car ever. I've spent more, but enjoyed less. Always 20+MPG, lots of top end speed, and comfortable. It won't beat anybody racing to the end of the block, but at highway speeds it has legs. Had to make a 180 mile one-way trip to deliver emergency bio-medical supplies, and when I returned home I got a call that the parts were wrong and would I please make another trip. No problem. Went to a movie that night with my daughter, and I drove! My spouse keeps hinting that it's time to get a new car, but I'm resisting.