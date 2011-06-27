Used 1994 Lexus GS 300 Consumer Reviews
Most Dependable Car I've Ever Owned
Have never had any major problems with car. Has outlasted every car I have ever owned. Drives and rides better than much newer vehicles I currently own.
Great Car
We bought this car used, with 36,000 miles--now have 99,000 on it. This is a high quality car showing some interior wear but performing and performing without problems. Only brakes and tires have been needed beyond regular maintenance items. We love it!
Goodbye to an old firend
Folks, I just sold my 1994 Lexus GS300 and I felt compelled to say something about how wonderful this car has been. I bought it in 1997 as Lexus Certified Pre-Owned vehicle and it has served me well these past 8+ year. There is no doubt in my mind that this is one of the best vehicles ever produced for mass consumption on the planet. Rock-solid reliability, great styling, and longevity are the high points. I'm convinced the straight-6 will run forever. Performance (although not bad) and rear seat room are lows. All in all, I would do this again in a heart beat. If you're considering this vehicle, buy it and enjoy for many years to come. Categorically the best car I have ever owned.
Lexury
Owned 7 years and it's my favorite car ever. I've spent more, but enjoyed less. Always 20+MPG, lots of top end speed, and comfortable. It won't beat anybody racing to the end of the block, but at highway speeds it has legs. Had to make a 180 mile one-way trip to deliver emergency bio-medical supplies, and when I returned home I got a call that the parts were wrong and would I please make another trip. No problem. Went to a movie that night with my daughter, and I drove! My spouse keeps hinting that it's time to get a new car, but I'm resisting.
Mod it!
For you idiots who read this, I just want to say that this car has potential with that 2JZ engine. Do a JDM swap if ya'll are crying about power because there is a way to twin turbo it. Plus, if you want to NIP out the car, there are plenty of modifications for it, even making it 6 speed manual tranny if you like. The engine has been tested to push out with hp in the 900 range. Its too easy, you do the MATH!
