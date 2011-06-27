Used 2004 Lexus ES 330 Consumer Reviews

CAR DID ITS JOB PROTECTING HUMAN LIFE... Rossen , 12/19/2015 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) 67 of 69 people found this review helpful During my ownership I have not had a single issue with the car despite purchase with 206,000 previous miles... I've driven 40-50k miles on it each year for the past 3 years. It has never been in the shop for anything other than oil changes every 3,000 miles, timing belts, brakes, fluids, etc. Engine pulls very strongly and the transmission is smooth. If you take care of these cars, they will take excellent care of you. Car is quiet and well composed. Sitting inside the car one cannot hear the engine unless you floor it, then a confident growl will emit from the hood under hard acceleration. What leaves my head spinning is the structural solidity and safety of this car. Thursday evening I was (HIT AND RUN) struck by a semi who switched lanes and failed to see me. The force of the impact slammed me off the highway and authorities estimate my car rolled a dozen times. My sunroof was open and my phone and wallet flew out during the rollover. The side curtain airbags deployed as expected and created a safety blanket that shielded me from glass and road debris. the EMT's arrived and found me with not a single scratch. They were absolutely shocked that I walked away unharmed. Of course the car was a total loss and my insurance company called me the next day and offered me just south of 7,000 towards another vehicle. I was crying as it was towed not only because my car fought so valiantly to protect me, but because of the bond I've formed with - a machine Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

371,000mi AND GOING STRONG! David S. , 12/28/2015 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) 37 of 38 people found this review helpful We bought the ES330 used, with about 50,000mi. We have since put 321,000 MILES ON IT and it runs like a champ. Trans is just starting to pick up quirks, and we need new rear struts. We have replaced the A/C compressor and 2 alternators, as well as normal brake and oil changes- THAT'S IT. We live in the woods in Florida and our dirt road is punishing, but the car has held up staggeringly well. It's still VERY smooth, comfortable and quiet when cruising at 85mph. Will post again when we reach 400,000mi! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A Perfect Car lexuslady329 , 09/04/2006 18 of 18 people found this review helpful My ES 330 is the best car I've ever owned. It's incredibly spacious and comfortable, and stylish. The wood trim is the best I've ever seen, I can drive for 10 hours without getting at all uncomfortable, and there's plenty of room to stretch out on long trips. The engine has plenty of power and gets very, very good gas mileage. The ride is super smooth and quiet, even on the freeway. I do all the maintenance and I haven't had a single problem with it. I leased a 2002 ES 300 for 2 years and loved it so much that I traded it in and bought this new one. I would highly recommend ES 330s to anyone; Lexus has truly succeeded in its "passionate pursuit of perfection". Report Abuse

Excellent Car RICHARD KEYS , 02/06/2006 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I have had other luxury cars and I rate the ES330 better than all of them. The ride is smooth and quiet, power is very adequate for highway and city driving. The seats are very comfortable and sound system is excellent. I can drive five or six hundred miles and do not get overly tired. The only problem that I have had is the transmission hesitating a few times when accelerating. After 21000 miles the car still drives like new. I plan to purchase another one in the future. Report Abuse