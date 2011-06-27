2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport Consumer Reviews

Great Car for the size, style, and performance JD , 08/17/2019 HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful This is a beautiful car at a fair price for a Land Rover. It's a lot of car in a very small footprint! (the Evoque was way too small for us). The interior and finishes are great. The glass roof is awesome. The back seat is comfortable and spacious, and the seats recline which is great. The gas mileage is not "Like an8 cylinder" as one reviewer wrote. I know because I sold my GMC Denali 8 Cylinder before buying this one and my gas mileage is WAY better. It totally depends on how you drive. The greatest feature is the ECO mode which will automatically reduce all systems to lower gas and electricity usage. Very nice to just turn on and not think about it. It will lower your performance and the strength of your AC. It seems owners need to read their manuals because it explains this. I get about 27-29 mpg on the highway and may be 15-18 city driving. If you drive aggressively you mileage will drop dramatically. The car is surprisingly quick with the turbo. If you want full performance, AC, etc turn off the ECO mode - which I do when I want best acceleration, etc. There have been issues with the Auto start/stop gas saving feature and with some random electrical/computer stuff but all is under warranty. The transmission sometimes can be less smooth than others but it's negligible. I don't think I would buy a high mileage used Land Rover because of this. My biggest complaint is, it does not have the 'Activity Key' wristband for water-sports (locking your key fob in car and going swimming without fob). It is not an option to upgrade to - which is really stupid. (still looking for a solution to this, short-sighted for and 'adventure car') All things considered, all members of my family love this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Bad Turbo Lag Designman , 07/17/2019 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 20 of 22 people found this review helpful Own a Discovery Sport. I hate the turbo lag. It's very dangerous as when pulling into traffic or needed acceleration for lane changing. I've almost been killed many times. You push the peddle and and for a few seconds nothing happens and then a big jerk. My wife thinks I'm a bad driver but when the turbo engages it jerks. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love this car!! Kelley , 06/02/2019 HSE Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 10 of 13 people found this review helpful It is the most comfortable and has everything at your finger tips. Sport ride for an SUV and great gas mileage!! I get 20 around town. Transmission so much smoother than past models. I’m on my third Rover!! Every time I look at other brands they just don't measure up. Especially being fun to drive!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Do Not Buy Gas Guzzler Angry Buyer , 05/18/2019 HSE Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 14 of 20 people found this review helpful I don’t even know where to start. Except this 4 cylinder car is a Gas Guzzler. It uses up gas like it was an 8 cylinder car. I drive only in the city locally and work from home. I’ve been filling the tank every 3 1/2 days in California. I was told I would get 20-25 miles per gallon. I’m only getting 12-14 miles per gallon. I was mislead by the salesman and manager of Land Rover Southbay. This the worst car I ever leased. Thank god it’s a lease. I have been trying everything to return the car but have gotten No where with the dealership and manufacturer. Also the air conditioner in this car is bad. It does not have enough vents that my passengers in the back seat complain about lack of cool air. The cup holders are made too small and tight. I’m always afraid my morning coffee from the coffee Starbucks is going spill as I have trouble getting it out of the cup holder due to how tight it is. The car seats are very stiff and as comfortable as other cars I have leased. The voice command in the car only works when it wants too. I could be driving a luxury car instead of this Money Pit. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse